SIU food pantry is part of this year's GiveSI campaign

When SIU switched to primarily remote learning after spring break in March due to COVID-19, the Saluki Food Pantry continued to distribute emergency food bags to students. Between mid-March and the start of the fall semester, the pantry gave over 1,000 emergency bags to SIU students, Epplin said. During that time, the pantry couldn’t conduct any campus or community food drives to help restock the shelves.

“We almost completely exhausted all of our stock and reserves, resulting in the need to purchase food as the semester began,” Epplin said.

At the start of the fall semester, the food pantry reopened to students, and it supplied food bags to students who were isolated or quarantined.

To continue serving students, donations are crucial, Epplin said.