The SIU Foundation received a record-breaking number of gifts in FY23, leading to the organization’s second-best fundraising year.

Through 38,621 gifts, the Foundation raised over $31.2 million. It also awarded a record number of scholarships (1,645) and total scholarship dollars ($4,931,584) to students. More than 14 percent of all SIU students received an SIU Foundation scholarship in FY23.

In the last two years, the SIU Foundation has raised nearly $64 million, which is, by far, the most the organization has raised over a two-year period. Since the beginning of the Forever SIU campaign, the Foundation has raised more than $287 million toward its $500 million goal.

“We have received incredible support from our donors,” said Matt Kupec, vice chancellor for development and alumni relations and SIU Foundation CEO. “There has a been a wave of momentum leading us to these heights, and that momentum is continuing today.”

Championed by Chancellor Austin Lane and his leadership team, the Forever SIU campaign aligns with the pillars of the Imagine 2030 strategic plan — student engagement and success, diversity, equity, and inclusion, branding and partnerships, research and innovation, and sustainability.

“As we continue to move forward with the campaign, we are going to see even greater synergy with the bold strategic plan set forth by Chancellor Lane,” Kupec said. “With continued support from our alumni and friends, we know the best days are still ahead.”

The SIU Foundation’s outreach efforts connect with alumni and donors in Southern Illinois and across the country. The SIU Day of Giving received support from more people than ever. This year’s Day of Giving brought in more than $4 million from 3,702 gifts.

The Foundation hosted Saluki Takeover Tours in Chicago, St. Louis, Nashville, Tennessee, and the Florida Gulf Coast. During these events, alumni meet with university leaders, gather with friends, and rekindle connections. This year, Southern Illinois and Springfield will be added to the takeover tour schedule.

In April, the Foundation hosted the inaugural Saluki Ball at the Marriott Marquis in Chicago. The event was attended by 618 people and raised more than $600,000 in funds that bridge the gap for students who need assistance completing their education at SIU.

“From the Day of Giving to the Takeover Tours to the Saluki Ball, we have seen the greatest groundswell of alumni support in the history of this university,” Kupec said. “Honestly, it has been inspiring, and we’re excited to see what’s next.”

To learn more or make a gift, visit siuf.org.