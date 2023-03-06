Observation of Holi, a traditional Hindu spring festival celebration in India is set for 2 p.m. on March 8 at Morris Library on the campus of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.

The festival, primary celebrated by Hindus, is an inclusive event and the public is invited.

The festival begins with an educational session and speakers about the cultural significance of Holi and why it is celebrated.

Afterward, participants will move to the library lawn where they pick up packets of brightly colored powders, which everyone will throw in the air when the cue is given. Organizers say the memorable co-mingling of the colors falling upon the crowd as moved by the wind is symbolic of love, unity, inclusion and happiness.

The event concludes with refreshments.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to wear clothing that they don’t mind having brightly colored powder fall upon and keep that in mind when deciding what things to bring with them.

Sponsors include the Student Multicultural Resource Center, the College of Business and Analytics Office of Diversity and Inclusion, and the Vice Chancellor for Anti-Racism, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

— The Southern

Best movies of 2023 so far Best movies of 2023 so far #20. Plane #19. Knock at the Cabin #18. Sick #17. Skinamarink #16. Missing #15. Pamela, a love story #14. Cairo Conspiracy #13. M3GAN #12. Infinity Pool #11. Emily #10. Nostalgia #9. Pacifiction #8. Huesera: The Bone Woman #7. Close #6. Linoleum #5. After Love #4. Mars One #3. Shin Ultraman #2. Alcarràs #1. Saint Omer