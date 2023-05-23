CARBONDALE — Industry Day is coming to Southern Illinois University Carbondale on May 25. The Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) event is designed to promote businesses in the region and foster connections between businesses and federal and state agencies and prime contractors who seek to purchase their products and services.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dunn-Richmond Economic Development Center, 1740 Innovation Drive in Carbondale.

“Industry Day provides an exceptional avenue for our local businesses to understand the needs of government agencies and explore opportunities for growth and success,” Brenda Henderson, Illinois PTAC director, said. “It is an invaluable platform for businesses to establish connections with government agencies and larger businesses that may subcontract for their goods and services. We are proud to facilitate this event and contribute to the economic development of the region.”

Register now

The event is free, and all businesses are welcome, including manufacturing, technology, construction, professional services, catering/food service and more. Organizers say all will benefit, regardless of their level of experience with government contracting. The event will feature panels, guest presentations, discussions, ample time for question and answer, and networking. Participants can obtain insights into the products and services sought by government agencies and have the chance to interact with purchasing agents, learn about procurement opportunities and find out what steps they need to take to pursue business collaborations.

Representatives from a variety of federal and state agencies as well as larger prime contractors will be on hand, and registrations for others are still being accepted as well.

Advance registration is required and space is limited, so organizers suggest signing up soon. Lunch will be provided to attendees. Sign up online.

Learn more

The Illinois PTAC at SIU provides confidential, individual advisement services to address the specific needs of businesses and assist them in procuring government contracts. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, visit the PTAC website, email brenda.j.henderson@siu.edu or call 618-536-2355.