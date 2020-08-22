SIU hosting virtual forum on hate speech and social media Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University is hosting a virtual forum on Tuesday focused on hate speech and social media.

This comes after a video surfaced in May, originally shared on Snapshat, of a student-athlete repeatedly saying the n-word framed by a Martin Luther King Jr. Day filter, and other incidents that have drawn scrutiny.

In June, as racial justice protests erupted across the nation and in Southern Illinois, SIU President Dan Mahony called for an exhaustive review of policies and practices at all three of SIU’s campuses, and pledged to build an anti-racist culture across the system.

He also announced the launch of a virtual “Conversations of Understanding” series, the first of which was held later that month. The conversations are focused on “critical issues of equity and justice in our country and what individuals can do to address them both in society and across the SIU System.”

Tuesday’s event is the second in the series. It is led by the SIU System President’s Office and the SIU System Diversity Advisory Council.