SIU hosts annual Holiday Craft Sale

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s 43rd annual Holiday Craft Sale offers a great opportunity to find that perfect gift for someone special or a treat for yourself.

The three-day event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 2-3 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 4. The sale takes place in the Student Center’s Art Gallery and Renaissance Room, located on the first floor.

Everyone is welcome

The sale is free and open to the public. SIU is committed to protecting the community, so everyone attending the sale must follow current campus and state pandemic safety protocols and wear masks.

Eclectic offerings

The event will feature a wide variety of creations, including many hand-made and one-of-a-kind items. Featured unique pieces will include ceramics, fibers, glass, wood products, drawings, paintings jewelry, home goods, holiday décor and various other media. About 60 local and regional artisans and craftspeople, including student organizations, are participating.

The Student Center Craft Shop sponsors the sale. For more information, contact the shop at 618-453-3636 or by email at craftshop@siu.edu.

