SIU imagines its future with new strategic plan

After more than a year and a half at the helm of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Chancellor Austin A. Lane has released a strategic plan to guide the institution’s future, but he is adamant that it is not solely his plan.

Lane said the strategic plan, titled “Imagine 2030” is the result of input from a wide range of constituencies including current and former students, faculty and other stakeholders, information gathered during what he called the “learning and listening tour” of his first few months after becoming chancellor in July 2020.

“Imagine 2030 is not the chancellor’s plan; it belongs to the entire university,” Lane said. “Being able to get the thoughts, emotions and feelings of our faculty, staff, students, alumni, community members and others who helped to contribute to the plan when I was on the learning and listening tour means a lot. It is the entire university’s plan on how we will be moving forward.”

The strategic plan is the first for SIU since 2014 and is based on what Lane called “five pillars” to guide the university on the prioritization of staffing, funding and execution. He said those areas – Student success and engagement; diversity equity and inclusion; branding and partnerships; research and innovation; and sustainability – will be the focus campus wide in the coming years.

Now that the plan has been released, Lane said next steps are implementation and measurement.

“The easy part was getting the feedback and data to set the five pillars. The tough part is now putting it into what we call our annual cycle of effectiveness,” Lane said, explaining that university leaders are now setting measures and targets which will be monitored regularly. “In each of those pillars, will have embedded a target that we are trying to hit. That will keep the plan alive.”

Lane said various metrics, measures and targets within the plan will be used to measure success.

“The document is a document that is breathing, is alive,” he said.

He added that the strategic plan is designed to look forward, not to the past.

“I remember when I arrived, a lot of people talked about what we used to be. They talked about ‘we used to be this, enrollment used to be that and we used to be this and that and the other,’ but not to dismiss the past, but if we shift toward the future and start imagining what we can become, we can change the culture of the institution” he said.

Lane said the word “Imagine” is a key part of both the plan and SIU’s future.

"When you are imagining, you are being positive. When you are imagine you’re dreaming, you are not being negative. You’re not thinking of what you can’t achieve. In the heart of it, imagine is trying to show that we can start and go anywhere,” he said. “I am very excited about this. We’ve been quite some years without a strategic plan or at least a uniform and collaborative direction where we want to take the university. It is really incumbent upon us to make sure that we are strategically trying to provide access and opportunities.”

