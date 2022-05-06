SIU international student shoulders responsibilities on her journey to a Ph.D.

Earning a university degree as an international student is tough. Even more challenging is continuing that education for a master’s degree.

Then, working a “real-world” job during pursuit of a doctoral degree all while serving as a sort of de-facto parent to a little brother with educational and communication delays is, in a word, impressive.

Fatoumata Saidou Hangadoumbo is that impressive. And then some.

Locally known as Fanta (pronounced “Fawn-tah”) Saidou, she will receive her doctoral degree in health education on Saturday.

She will be one of more than 1,800 SIU students honored during two days of commencement exercises Friday and Saturday at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

To those who have come to know her during her time at SIU, she continues to inspire.

“Fanta is someone with a lot of grit and resilience. All along, she’s been committed to doing some really good scientific work. I’d say she’s in the top 5% of the students I’ve ever seen come through here,” Justin McDaniel, associate professor in the SIU School of Human Sciences, said of Saidou’s graduate work. “She got through the program in the normal time, despite all of the stuff swirling around in her life.”

Originally from the West African nation of Niger, Saidou, 30, first came to Carbondale as a seven year-old with her family in 1998 as her father studied at SIU.

Following her father’s brief post-graduation tenure of just more than a year in Virginia, the family returned to Niger. An older sister returned to Carbondale for studies several years later and Saidou followed in 2010 to pursue her own academic career at John A. Logan College and SIU.

“Thinking back to when I was in high school and thinking about SIU, I came here because it was what I was familiar with,” Saidou recalled. “I just had memories of being on campus and I remember that even at a young age, I made some really impactful friendships.”

Saidou earned a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences at SIU, but an analysis of acceptance rates for international students into medical schools led her to graduate work in public health and a graduate assistantship working with regional health care provider SIH.

“I’ve always had a passion for public health,” Saidou, whose father is a public health consultant and physician at a rural clinic in Niger, said.

Throughout her studies, family has been a primary focus. As her older sister finished her work at SIU and moved out-of-state, Saidou’s younger sister enrolled at SIU, learning the culture and local “ropes” from Saidou.

In 2016, a brother – 12 years younger than Saidou – joined the pair in Carbondale. He came for special educational programs offered in Southern Illinois but not in Niger.

Saidou’s parents made it clear that they trusted her and expected her to look out for her pre-teen brother.

Now a student at Carbondale Community High School, he has remained in her care for the past six years – for much of her master’s and all of her doctoral work.

Saidou admits trying to balance academics, work and caring for her brother has been tough at times.

“It’s been stressful,” she said. “Just trying to navigate everything is hard and, honestly, sometimes I sit and think back, ‘I don’t know how I did that, and how did I fit that much stuff in one day or a single week?’ With all of the doctor visits and meetings with schools and always wondering if I was making the right decisions for him, it’s been hard.”

Her dedication to her family and her studies has not gone unnoticed, however.

“The thing that strikes me so much about Fanta over the years has been her consistency,” said Mike Staff, a pastor at Carbondale’s Vine Church where Saidou is a member. “Consistency in her faith, with the ability to manage a lot of things at the same time and with a lot of grace: working most of the time, going to school, doing most of the care for her brother and everything else. She’s just a pretty remarkable person and has done all of that without ever complaining.”

Saidou, who is currently looking for a public health position with a desire to remain in the United States, said she finally has an opportunity to reflect on her years in Carbondale.

“Sometimes I wonder what things would have looked like if my situation was different,” she pondered. “Could I have done this or that, I wonder, but then I have to bring myself back to the fact that this is my journey and then I realize I definitely wouldn’t change it.”

McDaniel, who chaired her doctoral dissertation committee, said he has been amazed at all Saidou has handled.

“She has never complained. She’s told me that this is just what she is supposed to be doing – caring for her brother. She sees that as essentially her main responsibility. It’s her purpose and meaning in life, even though it is hard. But at the same time, she has pursued that personal goal and desire to be a scientist, and she has done it all despite the challenges.”

