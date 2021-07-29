SIU invited students, employees to answer whether they're vaccinated. Here's what they found.

Survey results released Thursday by SIU shed some light into how many students, faculty and staff are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or plan to be by the beginning of the fall semester.
Of 10,888 students who were sent invitations to participate in the survey, 15.2% students responded, according to information provided by the university.
Overall, 18.2% of SIU employees and students completed the survey, according to the university.
Results of the survey released Thursday showed that 79.6% of respondents to a survey emailed to faculty, staff and students in mid-July indicated that they either were fully vaccinated or planned to be by the start of classes Aug. 16.
The survey, administered by the university’s Applied Research Consultants, asked participants if they were fully or partially vaccinated or if not vaccinated, why. The survey also provided an option for participants to indicate that they planned to be vaccinated. The survey was open for responses less than two weeks.
In all, 1,656 students and 884 university employees responded to the survey with 2,035 respondents indicating that they had received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations or the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccination. Those responding to the survey were not required to provide proof of their vaccinations.
University officials said the survey was used to assist planning for in-person classes and activities this fall. The release of survey results follows Wednesday’s announcement of a face mask mandate for all public spaces on the Carbondale campus.
The university also is pushing vaccinations, offering a vaccination clinic at the SIU Student Center, Aug. 12-14 and regular vaccination opportunities twice weekly through Oct.7.
The university also has launched a “Protect the Pack” campaign to encourage vaccinations, offering gift cards to students who show proof of immunizations and chances to win $1,000 credits toward tuition and fees.
“We will continue to encourage vaccinations, as we have since March. As we monitor community transmission levels, we hope our area can get to the point where masks are no longer needed,” SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane wrote in an email to The Southern on Wednesday.
More information is about SIU’s COVID-19 protocols and prevention measures are available on the university’s COVID-19 website, siu.edu/coronavirus.