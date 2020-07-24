SIU Journalism’s 1857 Project tells history of racism in the Midwest

But there are many very dark spots in the history of racism in the Midwest, including the lynching of about 200 Black people, the murder of 100 during East St. Louis race riots, and more recently, the shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, Freivogel said.

Eye-opening

Amelia Blakely, who graduated in May with dual bachelor’s degrees in journalism and philosophy, spent many hours “researching the life experiences of enslaved and freed African-Americans up until the end of the Civil War” and learning details of the 200 recorded lynchings that happened between the mid-1800s and 1945, she said.

A native of Anna, Blakely has connections with the surrounding area and an appreciation for the oral traditions of Pulaski and Alexander counties.

“There is a rich, deep history but a lot of it had only been written about a few times,” she said. She suggested that any discussion of race in St. Louis must also incorporate the historically significant connections to Cairo and the Mississippi River. As a journalist, she’s most accustomed to interviewing living people but for this project, she perused historical documents, old newspapers and oral histories.