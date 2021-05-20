SIU launches new arts and media college

Ojewuyi said he is motivated by the college’s potential — a “unique, forward-looking college of artiste-scholars, conceptualized and birthed by its faculty.” The confluence of creative activity, scholarship and teaching will sit squarely at the core of the new college, with students, faculty and staff engaged in collaborative, multidisciplinary creative activities and research with a “much needed dialogue between theory and practice, just as you have in the Schools of Medicine and Law,” he said.

“Our students should be active participants in the innovations, and dialogues of the 2020s and beyond, not of yesterdays,” he said.

Competitive edge

Ojewuyi said the college presents an opportunity to “really, truly be focused and engaged with the future.”

“We must come to pace with the new technologies in our schools and the trends in the creative industry that we belong to,” he said. “This will make us competitive in our recruitment of students and faculty. We also want to be nationally and internationally current in our research and creative productions. While these can be seen as the advantages of ‘newness,’ they are also the challenges of the years of infancy.”

Several goals already set