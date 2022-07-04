SIU Law School partners with Governors State University

An agreement signed last week should help the Southern Illinois University School of Law attract a greater diversity of students while giving undergraduates at Governors State University a way to earn both a bachelor’s degree and a law degree in just six years.

Students at the university in the Chicago suburbs who are majoring in anthropology and sociology, English and political science with aspirations of a juris doctor (law) degree will be able to fulfill their GSU senior year while enrolled in the first year of law school at SIU. The pact uses a mapped curriculum to make certain work at SIU covers requirements for the bachelor’s degree at GSU.

Called a “3 + 3” program, the partnership will shave up to a year off of the tradition route to a law degree and also will allow both schools to look at other concurrent degree programs in law and business, law and social work or law and public administration.

GSU President Cheryl Green, who earned master’s and doctoral degrees at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, said the joint program has been a goal of hers for some time.

“I am excited about the opportunity for us to remove barriers and to expand diversity, equity, and inclusiveness in the field of law. I am also excited about creating opportunities for GSU students that don’t currently exist on our campus. This is an innovative partnership that we can all be proud of and that I look forward to advancing on our campus,” Dr. Green said in a media release from SIU.

Camille M. Davidson, dean of the SIU School of Law, told The Southern the program aligns with the Carbondale campus’ strategic plan.

“The Chancellor’s Imagine 2030 plan has it in initiatives of diversity and inclusion as well as branding and partnerships. So, as a School of Law, when we looked how we could align with the plan and we looked at how we might build a pipeline of students, this came about,” she explained.

Davidson, said the school has 3 + 3 agreements in place with departments on campus, but the GSU pact is the first with an off-campus institution.

“We were attracted to Governors State primarily because of its diversity, as a minority-serving institution with a health mix of all types of people,” she said.

She added that SIU is exploring similar programs with other colleges and universities.

Davidson noted the lack of diversity in the legal profession, citing statistics show that the field has approximately 4.5% African Americans and 4% Latino. In seeking a partner that offered academic excellence and diversity, GSU was a perfect fit, she said. Governors State is both an MSI, minority serving institution, and emerging HSI, Hispanic serving institution.

“The end-all, be-all goal is to try to create pathways for students who may not even know that they are interested in law school and to make law school affordable," she said. “Now it will only take them six years instead of seven to complete their bachelor’s degree and their juris doctorate.”

