SIU law students get 'Jumpstart' on legal careers

A trio of new students in the Southern Illinois University School of Law recently completed a three-day, statewide program designed to give them an early boost not only in law school, but in their legal careers.

Through “Jumpstart,” SIU Law students Amber Alexander, Kathryn Pettersen and Paige Wriston joined peers from Illinois’ eight other law schools for an orientation of sorts to their chosen career fields. Established by former Northern District of Illinois Judge Ann Clair Williams, Jumpstart is designed to help students develop academic and interpersonal skills needed to navigate law school and become successful in legal professions.

The program began nearly two decades ago and is a joint project of the nine Illinois law schools and the Illinois State Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism with a specific focus to help promote diversity in the legal profession. Williams continues to direct Jumpstart, which includes sessions on the academic side of law school, presentations from lawyers, judges and law clerks and networking opportunities.

“Jumpstart is just what it sounds like,” explained SIU Law School Dean Camille Davidson. “It’s a pre-matriculation program for students and it gives them time to come and hear from various practitioners and judges. It really gives students a chance to level the playing field and will introduce them to what they will be studying as well as give them soft skills as well, things like communications, networking and what to expect in law school.”

Davidson said Jumpstart also allows students a chance to get to know some of their peers from the other schools as well as their own classmates.

“It is really important to give them a chance to talk with one another about the challenges that they might face in law school,” she said. “It will help them learn what can make them successful in law school and to find the resources and support that will be available.”

Stephanie Villinski, deputy director of the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism, who coordinates the program, said the program is designed for those who may be new to legal work.

“The focus is on first-year law students who are from communities that are not as well represented in law schools and the real goal is to give them insight into what is this thing called law school and what are these weird terms and acronyms all about and how can they really focus on what is important,” Villinksi said. “It really covers everything from how to write like a lawyer to opportunities post-law school and having a growth mindset.”

She said this was the first time students from SIU participated in Jumpstart and 93 students in all took part. Students must apply and be selected to be part of the annual Jumpstart cohort.

Amber Alexander of Carbondale, who will begin as a first-year law student at SIU this fall, said the program gave her an important perspective on law school.

“I think they presented a really realistic view of what to expect going into the first year. It was inspiring and empowering for me,” she said.

Fellow first-year SIU law student Paige Wriston of New Athens said Jumpstart has prepared her for the beginning of the term.

Wriston said, “When I saw the opportunity to kind of get a head start and understanding of what it is going to take to be a successful student and then later in life, be a successful lawyer, it was really important that I take part and get the tools and resources that I need.”

She added participation has better prepared her.

“Now I can go in and be more confident,” she said.