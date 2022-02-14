SIU leaders pleased with spring enrollment

Southern Illinois University Carbondale leaders say efforts to “put a stop to the slide” in student enrollment numbers continue to pay dividends and spring enrollment is a testament to that.

According to data provided to The Southern, spring semester enrollment is down 1.16% compared to Spring semester 2021; results on pace with last fall’s decline in student numbers of less than 1% over the previous fall. Spring total enrollment at the university is 10,258 students.

Included in the figure are 42 new first-time undergraduate students and 308 new undergraduate transfer students.

The 1.16% decline compares to a 3.8% decline last year as well as 8.6% decrease in spring 2020 and 11.6% decline in 2019.

Other campuses in the state are reporting larger declines. The Decatur Hearld & Review reports enrollment at Eastern Illinois University dropped 2.4% over past springs. This decline follows three years of spring semester growth, the newspaper reports. Student numbers at Northern Illinois University are down 4% according to the university’s student newspaper. Western Illinois University is up 15 students compared to last spring. Enrollment data for other Illinois public universities was not readily available at press time.

SIU officials also are pleased with retention rates.

“Remember, we brought in the largest freshman class in the last five years this past fall,” SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane told the university’s Board of Trustees Thursday. “Those students are being returned at an 84.1% retention rate. We are excited about that.”

SIU Associate Chancellor for Enrollment Management Wendell Williams said the retention rate is a continuation of good news and is an indication of some personal outreach.

“When we looked at our students who had not yet registered after we got back from break in January, we did an extensive outreach with them to connect with them,” he explained, adding efforts were to connect those students with solutions to financial or academic problems that may have been preventing them from registering from spring classes. “I think I personally sent out more than 1,200 emails. It was a lot of work, but taught me a lot, too.”

Williams said retention has become a priority for SIU and said it should be.

“Put it this way: if, for example, we have 8,000 currently enrolled students and 2,000 new students then we increase new students by 10%, that’s 200 new students. However, if we increase our retention by 10%, that’s 800 students,” he said. “The key is retention and providing adequate services to students to assist them.”

Lane also said he was encouraged by efforts to recruit for fall 2022 and beyond.

“Our applications are up 36.6%. That’s a very big number, but more importantly admissions are up 38%. As we continue to work on that number, we’ve also moved on to yielding events,” Lane said, explaining efforts to bring admitted students to campus as enrolled students. “That’s our goal over the next few months leading up to the beginning of the semester.”

