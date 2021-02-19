SIU library gets 3,000 books from Bucky Fuller's estate

CARBONDALE — Researchers wanting to know about former Southern Illinois University professor R. Buckminster Fuller will soon have an opportunity to gain added insight into the thoughts of the noted futurist, architect and designer.

Morris Library’s Special Collections Research Center has Fuller’s personal library of more than 3,000 volumes, part of a recent donation of artifacts and furniture to the R. Buckminster Fuller Dome Not-For-Profit. The organization recently acquired Fuller’s personal library and original house furnishings from his estate, with the goal of reinstalling the furnishings and library as it was in the 1960s to the dome home at 407 S. Forest St. in Carbondale, where Fuller and his wife, Anne, lived, from 1960 to 1971.

As part of a memorandum of understanding with the not-for-profit organization, some volumes will go to Fuller’s home with the remaining volumes to Morris Library, said Matthew Gorzalski, university archivist. The volumes provide a further glimpse into Fuller’s life.

Fuller (1895-1983) was recruited to SIU by then-President Delyte Morris and Harold Cohen, a professor in the design department, and joined the university in 1959.