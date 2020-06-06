SIU makes final COVID-19 test component delivery to state

The effort to produce the critically needed mixture galvanized the team and has given its members important memories to carry with them, Hamilton-Brehm said. As work wound down this week, members looked back on the early days of the effort, including how it felt to receive the call to action, developing the procedures to mass-produce VTM in research labs, and all the mistakes and lessons learned along the way.

“We all agree that as we look back over our two months of hard work, the events seem like many ages ago, yet it’s like we just got started,” he said. “We may not have been completely confident from beginning to end, but our training as proficient scientists saw us safely to a successful conclusion.”

The team found itself in unfamiliar territory, at first. Problems such as simply finding the best way to dispense VTM into the tubes using automatic dispensers, acquiring a stable workforce, and securing sources for the correct size of vials from around the nation were among the early challenges, Hamilton-Brehm said. For all that, one of the biggest issues was of a more mundane nature.

“The most trying problem was making sure the labels stick to the tubes,” he said. “Since the tubes were coming from various vendors, the plastic and coatings were different, plus each vial is refrigerated. This caused a lot of problems for us.”