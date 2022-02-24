SIU makes masks optional — in some locations

Southern Illinois University Carbondale is relaxing its requirement for face coverings in some locations on campus.

Effective Monday, Feb. 28, masks will be optional in most shared indoor spaces on the campus including building lobbies and hallways as well as public spaces in Morris Library, Banterra Center and the SIU Student Center, but masks will still be required in classrooms, laboratories, the Student Health Service and on Saluki Express busses.

The adjustment to the university’s mask policy was announced in an email to faculty, staff and students from SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane Thursday morning.

“We will keep the mask requirement in place for classrooms and labs through March 28 (two weeks after spring break) while we assess all data, including campus and regional hospitalizations, positivity rates and of course changes to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” the email read.

Lane’s email said the decision was made “after thoughtful consultation with our university constituency groups.” Additionally, he wrote that employees or students will not be required to take COVID-19 tests when they return to campus following the March 5-13 spring break.

According to the text of the email, SIU’s COVID positivity rate has been on the decline since late January and 77% of students and 84% of university employees are fully vaccinated. The university’s Coronavirus Dashboard website indicates that overall positivity rates on campus have been below 3.5% since the beginning of February.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports an 8.5% test positivity rate in Jackson County for the week of Feb. 6 through Feb.12. Statewide, the seven-day test positivity rolling average is 2.5%.

Other colleges in the region, including Southeastern Illinois College and Rend Lake College, have previously dropped mask mandates. John A. Logan College announced Wednesday its campus would be “mask optional” beginning March 1.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0