SIU makes masks optional — in some locations

Southern Illinois University Carbondale is relaxing its requirement for face coverings in some locations on campus.
A student enters Parkinson Laboratory on the SIU campus on Feb. 14 in Carbondale.
Byron Hetzler
Effective Monday, Feb. 28, masks will be optional in most shared indoor spaces on the campus including building lobbies and hallways as well as public spaces in Morris Library, Banterra Center and the SIU Student Center, but masks will still be required in classrooms, laboratories, the Student Health Service and on Saluki Express busses.
The adjustment to the university’s mask policy was announced in an email to faculty, staff and students from SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane Thursday morning.
“We will keep the mask requirement in place for classrooms and labs through March 28 (two weeks after spring break) while we assess all data, including campus and regional hospitalizations, positivity rates and of course changes to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” the email read.
Lane’s email said the decision was made “after thoughtful consultation with our university constituency groups.” Additionally, he wrote that employees or students will not be required to take COVID-19 tests when they return to campus following the March 5-13 spring break.
According to the text of the email, SIU’s COVID positivity rate has been on the decline since late January and 77% of students and 84% of university employees are fully vaccinated. The university’s Coronavirus Dashboard website indicates that overall positivity rates on campus have been below 3.5% since the beginning of February.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reports an 8.5% test positivity rate in Jackson County for the week of Feb. 6 through Feb.12. Statewide, the seven-day test positivity rolling average is 2.5%.
Other colleges in the region, including Southeastern Illinois College and Rend Lake College, have previously dropped mask mandates. John A. Logan College announced Wednesday its campus would be “mask optional” beginning March 1.
Coming together while we're apart: Southern Illinoisans show support, love from a distance
Bertha Seavers (seated) waves to well wishers as her daughter, Karla Patton, looks on during a parade to celebrate Seavers’ 100th birthday on Friday, July 10 in Cairo. Seavers was the first Black librarian in Cairo.
Byron Hetzler
Bertha Seavers (seated) waves to well wishers as they pass her house during a parade to celebrate her 100th birthday on Friday, July 10 in Cairo.
Byron Hetzler
Bertha Seavers waves to well-wishers as they pass her house during a parade to celebrate her 100th birthday on Friday, July 10 in Cairo.
Byron Hetzler
Tuskegee Next cadets Marcellus Lee Freeman (left) and Jessica Vargas helped deliver a shipment of 10,000 N-95 masks to Southern Illinois Healthcare on Thursday at Southern Illinois Airport. Tuskegee Next offers programs to help at-risk youth obtain pilot’s licenses and start on a path to an aviation career.
Byron Hetzler
Workers load up some of the 10,000 N-95 masks donated by the Will Group, a Chicago-area lighting and infrastructure firm, to Southern Illinois Healthcare on Thursday at the Southern Illinois Airport in Murphysboro. SIH will be distributing half of the masks to area agencies.
Byron Hetzler
Carbondale Community High School Principal Ryan Thomas (left) delivers a yard sign to graduating senior Tavion Walker on Tuesday in Carbondale. Thomas delivered the signs Monday and Tuesday to honor the seniors as part of what should be their graduation week. The school will host a virtual commencement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Byron Hetzler
Dav Glass uses a laser cutter in his garage workshop to create face shields for health care workers.
Provided by Andrew Wilson
Dallas Terry shows the framework for face shields he made for Southern Illinois Healthcare.
Provided byn Dallas Terry
Family and friends greet residents of the Du Quoin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center during a parade on Friday afternoon in Du Quoin. Residents haven’t been able to have visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the parade was arranged using social distancing guidelines so families could see their loved ones.
Byron Hetzler
Laura and Ron Porter wave to Ron’s father, Ray Porter, during a parade by family and friends for residents of the Du Quoin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Friday afternoon in Du Quoin. Residents haven’t been able to have visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the parade was arranged using social distancing guidelines so families could see their loved ones.
Byron Hetzler
Staff from Red Bud’s Human Service Center pay a visit to their client, Dustin Boice, Friday at his home in Steeleville. A representative from the group said they would be trying to visit, using social distancing, as many of their clients at home as they could.
Isaac Smith, The Southern
Rachel Fields, of Red Bud’s Human Service Center, right, tosses candy to Jane Boice Friday after she and her team paid the Boices a visit. Jane’s son, Dustin Boice, has been a client of the HSC since 2008.
Isaac Smith, The Southern
FRIENDLY FACES
Jane and Dustin Boice smile after members of Red Bud Human Services pay a visit Friday in Steeleville. Dustin has been a client of Human Services since 2008 and Jane said he has missed the routine of going there each day.
Isaac Smith, The Southern
Workers prepare meals for health care and other frontline workers battling the coronavirus pandemic at Heartland Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, April 28 in Marion. The Hands of Hope Foundation and six area barbecue restaurants joined forces to feed the workers as a thank-you for their efforts.
Byron Hetzler
Workers from Heartland Regional Medical Center pick up free barbecue meals prepared by the Hands of Hope Foundation and six area barbecue restaurants on Tuesday, April 28 in Marion.
Byron Hetzler
Becky Borowitz, a second grade teacher at Unity Point School, greets students during a drive-through of families on Tuesday, April 21 at the school.
Byron Hetzler
Stephanie Feeman (right), a third grade teacher at Unity Point School, along with her fellow teachers and staff members, greet students and their families as they drive through the school parking lot on Tuesday, April 21. It was a chance for both students and teachers to let each other know how much they miss one another while schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Byron Hetzler
Barbee Braddy and her daughter, Bailee, paint the windows at Christopher City Hall on Monday, April 20. Many windows in Christopher’s downtown have been decorated with colorful flowers and scenes to brighten up the town during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Byron Hetzler
Tommy Adams, of Mound City, on April 16 salutes a hearse carrying the body of Bob Winding, a US Army veteran who died at his home earlier this week at the age of 82. “He always had a smile that was unbelievable,” Adams said. “When you saw him, he was always smiling. He was the backbone around here.”
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
Employees of Consolidated Grain and Barge on April 16 give their final respects to Bob Winding, a US Army veteran who died at his home earlier that week at the age of 82. As friends and family were limited in attending Winding’s funeral service and interment in due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they lined the main drag in Mound City to give their final sendoffs.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
A John Deere lawnmower that was used by Bob Winding, 82, a US Army veteran who died at his home earlier this month, sits outside of Consolidated Grain and Barge, where he worked for 25 years, on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Mound City. As friends and family were limited in attending Winding’s funeral service and interment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they instead lined the road to give their final sendoffs.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
Family and friends parade past Ruth Tindall in honor of her 90th birthday on April 8 in Murphysboro.
Byron Hetzler
Ruth Tindall (left) takes in a parade of family and friends from her driveway to celebrate her 90th birthday while respecting social distancing guidelines as her daughter, Debbie, looks on in Murphysboro on April 8.
Byron Hetzler
Certified Biomedical Equipment Technician Jesse Glasco inspects one of two portable ventilators donated to Heartland Regional Medical Center from the Strategic National Stockpile.
Provided by Heartland Regional Medical Center
Heartland Regional Medical Center Marketing Director Herby Voss counts homemade masks donated by the Marion Elks.
Provided by Heartland Regional Medical Center
Vicky Parry, a retired medical professional and president of the Shawnee Quilters Guild, makes face masks in her Du Quoin home.
Provided
Tammara Ozee makes homemade face masks at her home in Harrisburg.
Provided
Jennifer Jones (center), dean of students at SIU, distributes bags of emergency food to students at the Student Center on March 24 in Carbondale. University officials prepared 100 bags to help students in need of additional food during the COVID-19 crisis. Monetary donations are being accepted to help replenish the shelves of the SIU Food Pantry at:
salukifunder.siu.edu/project/3218
Byron Hetzler
Ramesh Neupane (left), associate director of SIU’s Center for International Education, and Andrew Carver, executive director of International Affairs at SIU, load bags of emergency food to deliver to international students who don’t have transportation to pick up bags themselves on March 24 in Carbondale.
Byron Hetzler
A white teddy bear sits in the window above the book drop at Rick Warren Memorial Public Library in Elkville.
Marilyn Halstead
Sharon Rawls, Minnie Bandera and Kelly Stevens, all of Carbondale, put together lunches on Tuesday, March 17 at Thomas Elementary in Carbondale. Carbondale Elementary School District 95 is providing breakfast and lunch meals for nearly 1,600 students while schools are closed statewide in an attempt to stymie the spread of COVID-19.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
Robyn Davis, Carbondale Middle School social worker, and Brooke Kensler, Carbondale Middle School dean of students, plan to navigate the streets of Carbondale on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, while delivering lunches to local students.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
Robyn Davis, Carbondale Middle School social worker, unloads sacked lunches to deliver on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Carbondale. Carbondale Elementary School District 95 is providing nearly 1,600 breakfast and lunch meals to local students after school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
Robyn Davis, Carbondale Middle School social worker, and Brooke Kensler, Carbondale Middle School dean of students, deliver sacked lunches and toiletries on March 17 in Carbondale. Carbondale Elementary School District 95 is providing nearly 1,600 breakfast and lunch meals to local students while schools are closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
Volunteers Susan Davis (left) and Bess Shannon assist Jamie Baize pack up meals for her family at the Herrin House of Hope on Monday, March 16. The facility switched its meal service to take-out only in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Byron Hetzler
