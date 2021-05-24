SIU math professor named Fulbright Scholar

This “philosophy of learning is based on rethinking or experience and building our own understanding of the world we live in,” Lin said.

Think of it this way, Lin explains. We know 1+1=2 or that if you want to divide ½ by ¼, you invert and multiply so after the calculations are completed, the answer is 2. The constructive perspective explains why these equations work this way.

“It’s a philosophy about how to help people better understand the math concept in a simple way instead of feeding them a formula and testing them. Teaching math isn’t like training a robot. We’re teaching human beings,” Lin said. “We want them to understand the reasoning behind a solution and how they got an answer so they can apply that reasoning to future problems in life. It’s not just about earning a test score.”

Perhaps surprisingly, he said, people often get excited about math once they get the hang of it with this philosophy. For instance, he said there “hundreds of ways” to prove the accuracy of the Pythagorean Theorem, the formula for determining the length of a side of a right triangle based on the lengths of the other two sides. But by using a simple hands-on activity, someone can discover a method of proving the theorem themselves, and they likely will never forget it.