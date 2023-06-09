As a self-taught artist, Jacob Schmid is looking forward to an exhibition of his work. He also is looking forward to seeing how people will be looking at his work.

A native of Marion who just finished his first year of studies in the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine, Schmid said he took up brushes and paint as a stress reliever while in college.

“I’ve never taken an art class in my life,” Schmid said. “I got started in art early in college when I found it as a way to get away from the stress of school. It gave me a creative outlet.”

He said he found art allowed him to use different approaches for problem solving and develop a talent that he didn’t even know he had.

“It’s been a pretty exciting process and journey,” he explained.

The journey takes a big step forward with an exhibition of his work set for 6 p.m. Thursday, June 15 at Crown Brew in Marion. The show will feature acrylics and oil paintings as well as photographs, all with subject matter that is close to him.

“I like to integrate different things. Things that are important to me throughout all areas of my life – things like biblical concepts and sports with logos and athletes, maybe even some medical references, things like that,” Schmid, who is looking toward a career in anesthesiology, said.

In addition to the normal exhibits, patrons also will be able to view much of Schmid’s work in a virtual reality format.

“I’m most excited about the virtual reality component of the show,” he said. “We’re using software that can actually make a virtual exhibit where you put on a VR headset and look around. It will feel like you are in a real gallery – a real museum. It’s going to seem as though you are actually moving around when you might be sitting down on your couch. It’s a new way for people to interact with art in a novel way.”

Schmid said the in-person exhibition will feature about 10 of his large paintings as well as photography and headsets available at the show that will allow guests to view the virtual reality gallery as well. He added that he hopes to utilize a monitor so others can see what VR patrons are experiencing. The VR exhibit will include pieces not on display at the in-person event.

He said he will be posting a link to the online gallery on his Instagram account (@jacobschmid99) so even those who do not attend the actual exhibition in Marion will be able to view the virtual reality portion of the show with their own VR equipment.

“Some people may be against the VR at first. Different generations prefer different things, but I think the virtual reality will not take anything away from the traditional art gallery and the traditional art show format. It is a complimentary thing,” he said.

That being said, Schmid believes that he is one of the first to embrace the use of virtual reality to deliver art.

“I’ve not experienced anyone else doing this. This is a new frontier, not just for art, but for society in general. I think the virtual gallery aspect can be something very marketable and commercial both for young artists and established artists,” he said. “I think this exhibition will expose people to art in a new format and maybe learn to appreciate a new way to interact with art and experience something different than what they are used to.”

