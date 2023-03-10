Southern Illinois University in Carbondale was already home to one of the most prestigious and unique mortuary science programs in the nation. With the addition of an on-site crematory, the program has taken another step forward.

One of only six baccalaureate mortuary science programs in the U.S. and the only one in Illinois, SIU has taught future funeral service industry professionals all aspects of mortuary science since the major was introduced in the 1960s. Now, with the addition of courses in cremation and an on-site crematory, not only will students finish their degree with experiences in all aspects of their trade, they also will graduate as certified crematory operators, recognized by the Illinois comptroller’s office.

“This acquisition helps keep us at the forefront of mortuary science education,” said Anthony Fleege, SIU mortuary science and funeral service program director. “The primary goal for the crematory is to give students practical experience on campus with cremation of the cadavers used for medical education purposes. Our students will leave college with the necessary tools in their tool belt to get licensed in any state and be able to immediately make an impact as a funeral director, embalmer or crematory operator.”

With the crematory, SIU becomes the only four-year funeral science program in the nation with on-campus cremation capabilities. Two community colleges also have similar facilities.

Fleege said introducing students to cremation better prepares them for their careers.

“In the last 20 years or so, the cremation rate has continued to grow every year and right now nationally about 55% of all dispositions are cremations,” he explained, adding that industry experts expect the national cremation rate to be about 70% by 2030.

The new 15,000-pound cremation unit is located in a former classroom. Fleege said he expects 60 to 70 cremations to be performed on campus annually.

“The cremations that we are doing are the cadavers that have been donated to the School of Medicine and once they are done with them, they are cremated and the remains given back to the family,” Fleege explained. “We’re also offering the service to local coroners in cases of abandoned bodies when there is no family or anyone to take responsibility for them. We’re offering the service so that we can give our students some hands-on learning and provide a public service.”

He said the crematory will not offer services to the public or funeral homes.

The desire for an on-campus crematory started about 10 years ago, Fleege said. The $120,000 unit and installation costs were covered by funds from the SIU School of Medicine, the College of Health and Human Sciences, the School of Health Sciences and private donations through the SIU Foundation.

Students are grateful for the opportunity to learn more.

“The crematory really gives me, as well as other students, confidence. The practice we will get from having an on-site crematory reaffirms we are capable of providing this service to families and doing it correctly just as soon as we enter the workforce,” said Emily Bender, a sophomore in mortuary science and funeral service from Normal, Illinois.

