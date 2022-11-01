SIU named a Princeton Review 2023 Green College

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University Carbondale has once again earned national attention for its commitment to sustainability, earning a spot in The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges: 2023 Edition. Just 455 institutions of higher learning across the country were recognized.

Sustainability is one of five pillars of SIU’s strategic plan, Imagine 2030.

“SIU has long been an advocate for sustainability, so it is fitting that we are once again being honored by The Princeton Review,” said Dave Tippy, superintendent of grounds. “This recognition reinforces our commitment. This guide was established in 2010, and we’ve been honored almost every year since 2011. As an institution, we will continue to work on additional efforts to improve sustainability and protect our environment, and I’m confident that will help us retain our place on this prestigious list.”

Award recognizes action

The recognition shows that SIU actively pursues ways to make the campus and surrounding area a greener, more environmentally friendly place, according to university officials.

Princeton Review grades universities on a variety of criteria and requires a score of 80 or higher on a scale from 60 to 99 in order to earn recognition. Information for the rankings was gleaned from institutional data, surveys of administrators and student surveys.

SIU’s profile within the publication included photographs, details about the university, its students, academics, campus life and various “green” facts. Students praised SIU for its “very friendly” and diverse campus with strong academics as well as the wooded and beautiful campus complete with wildlife, lake and wide range of extracurricular activities and recreational facilities.

SIU’s commitment to sustainability is evident in many ways. Since 2009, for example, more than $2.3 million in student-initiated Green Fund grants has been awarded to 225 diverse campus projects focused on energy efficiency, renewable energy, green space/grounds, transportation, waste, food, sustainability outreach and numerous other efforts.

For more information about sustainability at SIU, visit sustainability.siu.edu. SIU has also been recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation for its effective urban forest management and “green” campus practices by being designated as a Tree Campus Higher Education for many years.