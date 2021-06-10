SIU names forensic psychologist as dean of College of Health and Human Sciences

Robert D. Morgan, a professor of psychological sciences at Texas Tech University, will be the dean of the College of Health and Human Sciences (CHHS) at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Morgan will become the first permanent dean of the college, which launched in July 2020. He will begin his duties at SIU on July 16, pending approval from the SIU Board of Trustees next month.

‘Honored and humbled’ to serve

Morgan has been the John G. Skelton Jr. Regents Endowed Professor in Psychology at Texas Tech since 2011 and chair of the university’s Department of Psychological Sciences since 2015. He has held previous appointments at the university as associate department chair and director of the Institute of Forensic Sciences and has been with the university since 2000. He has garnered more than $1.35 million in research grants and more than $1.1 million in professional service grants and contracts.

Morgan emphasizes the importance of teambuilding and said he’s excited to join a “newly developed and very eclectic college that is bursting with potential.” He already knew of the Saluki spirit through two prior visits to an SIU colleague, noting the faculty, students and staff whom he interacted with had “absolutely outstanding things to say about SIU and the work being done there.”