SIU names new dean for agricultural, life and physical sciences college

A professor of geology and soil science from a North Dakota university will be the next dean of the College of Agricultural, Life and Physical Sciences at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Eric Brevik, of Dickinson State University, which is a part of the North Dakota University System, will become the first permanent dean of the college, which was launched in July 2020. He will begin his duties at SIU on July 1, pending approval from the SIU Board of Trustees.

Brevik said the job attracted him because the programs within it span his professional background, which includes deep study in both geology and soil science.

“I started my academic life as a geologist, getting my bachelor’s and master’s degrees in geology, and that fits in well with the School of Earth Systems and Sustainability. I then got a Ph.D. in soil science, which fits well with the School of Agricultural Sciences,” Brevik said. “I have also taught both geology and soil science coursework throughout my 20 years as a tenure-track faculty member and have published several papers that discuss the intersection of soil science and geology.”

In addition, Brevik has collaborated with biologists, chemists and physicists during his career.