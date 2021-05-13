SIU names new enrollment chief

Chancellor Austin Lane said the feedback he received made Williams stand out.

“Comments from participants in the interview process were overwhelmingly positive for Mr. Williams,” he said. “They highlighted the impressive record and experiences he will bring to the university as we collectively work to grow SIU’s enrollment from day one. Those responding were clearly impressed with his passion for ensuring students have access to the opportunities higher education can provide and helping students succeed on the path to graduation.”

Williams, the first in his family to graduate college, said SIU’s values align with his.

“I have a passion to help students see the value of an education, show them a pathway to achieve their vision and eliminate barriers that may hamper their ability to succeed,” he said.