SIU names new vice chancellor for diversity, equity and inclusion

Paul Frazier, a veteran educator and administrator, will serve as Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s vice chancellor for diversity, equity and inclusion. His appointment is effective July 1, pending approval by the SIU Board of Trustees.

“I was attracted to SIU Carbondale by the diverse student population and by the university’s commitment from the top,” Frazier said.

He noted that SIU has earned the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity Magazine several times and received other national honors.

“SIU has the components to take diversity, equity and inclusion to the next level,” he said. “Now is an opportune time for individuals to collaborate so that SIU is a national model of excellence. When I arrive on campus, I plan to sit down and talk to people and listen. Everyone has a stake in improving diversity, equity and inclusion. I am excited and ready to do the work.”