Six graduating seniors in Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s School of Art and Design program are preparing to compete for the university’s most prestigious art prize — the Rickert-Ziebold Trust Award.

The finalists were announced on March 2 and come from a variety of disciplines, including metalsmithing, art education and painting.

The exhibition is from April 17-22 in the SIU Surplus Gallery, 432 S. Washington St., Carbondale. Winners will be announced at 3:30 p.m. April 17, with a reception and awards presentation from 6 to 8 p.m. April 21, also in the Surplus Gallery.

Each year, seniors in the School of Art and Design, part of the College of Arts and Media, graduating from the fall semester to the end of the summer term are encouraged by faculty to apply for the competition displaying their knowledge gained throughout the years at SIU.

Sun Kyoung Kim, chair of the Rickert-Ziebold committee and associate professor of metals and jewelry, noted that in many cases this can be the students’ first experience with peer competition.

“I’m so proud of School of Art and Design seniors,” said Kim. “I was so happy to see all their hard work and talents shine in their portfolios while judging. I am sure this year’s finalists exhibition will be another spectacular one.”

The six award finalists are:

Arthur Gibson, blacksmithing, Cape Coral, Florida .

. Ethan Hansen, metalsmithing, Salida, Colorado .

. Hannah Holste, communication design, Freeport, Illinois .

. Emma Metz, painting, Makanda, Illinois .

. Cole Schnaudigel, art education, Arlington Heights, Illinois .

. Lacie Schneider, art education, Waterloo, Illinois.

The exhibition, which is open to the public, will be open in the Surplus Gallery from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 18-21 and 10 a.m. to noon April 22.