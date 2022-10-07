SIU names Technology Education Center in honor of Glenn Poshard

Moments after a large, black covering was removed, revealing Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Technology Education Center’s new name honoring Glenn Poshard, he shook his head in humble disbelief.

It was just one of the instances during Friday’s ceremonies that the former SIU system president, university administrator and legislator had to choke back waves of emotion. He succeeded in keeping his feelings in check as he introduced family members, thanked former and current colleagues and recognized SIU students as the facility which houses the university’s automotive and aviation programs was renamed the Glenn Poshard Transportation Education Center.

In July, the SIU Board of Trustees voted to rename the center in Poshard’s honor, recognizing his instrumental role in the funding and construction of the facility. Many of the members of the board participated in the ceremony.

Trustee Roger Tedrick recalled Poshard’s dedication in the establishment of the facility.

“This building was number ten on our list (of requested projects) we submitted to the state for funding,” Tedrick recalled. “Glenn saw that it would be good for the university, be good for the campus, be good for the college and be good for this program. He moved it up to number one.”

Even at the top of the list, Tedrick said there were obstacles, especially considering the state legislator was not considering capital improvement projects at the time.

“We couldn't get it funded by the state; at the time, they just weren't funding things like this. Glenn spent six months driving around Illinois, lobbying with legislators to get a capital bill passed. Lo and behold, it was passed and that is what this building came from.”

Poshard is a three-degree SIU alumnus, earning his bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral (1984) degrees in secondary education, educational administration and administration of higher education, respectively. After Poshard’s tenure in the U.S. House of Representatives, he served as vice chancellor of administration for the Carbondale campus and was later named to the SIU Board of Trustees before becoming system president.

“I believe every educator, including university presidents, wants to leave a legacy that is felt long past their time in that role,” SIU System President Dan Mahony said. “President Poshard’s diligence and commitment helped guide the creation of a statewide capital bill that impacted higher education institutions across Illinois and at SIU’s campuses. Naming the Transportation Education Center, home to two of this university’s signature programs, in his honor is fitting recognition of his legacy to leave not just this university and this region, but the entire state of Illinois in a better place.”

The 187,083 square-foot facility at the Southern Illinois Airport opened in 2012 and cost $63 million to build. It houses SIU’s automotive technology, aviation flight and aviation management programs.

“What does it mean to me to have my name on this building? It means in the responsibility afforded to us by the Board of Trustees, our team remained true to its roots, remained true to the best academic and financial traditions of this beloved university, in making sure that … the thousands of students who preceded and the thousands of student who will come after, have a place to become the best automotive and aviation workers America has to offer. That what it means to me,” Poshard said, his voice wavering with emotion.