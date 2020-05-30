SIU offering free webinars to assist restaurants and retail businesses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Small Business Development Center is offering a pair of free webinars for restaurant and retail business owners aimed at helping ensure they stay financially viable.

“Restaurant 101: Calculating food costs” is Monday, June 1, from 9 to 9:30 a.m. John Farrish, assistant professor of hospitality, tourism and event management in SIU’s College of Business and Analytics, will present the session offering advice and information regarding how to plan and calculate food costs in order to maximize profits.

Before entering academia, Farrish gained extensive experience in restaurant/beverage business management in Las Vegas and San Francisco. He managed food and beverage operations in the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco and Bally’s Casino Resort in Las Vegas, as well as managing operations for Memphis Championship Barbecue of Las Vegas, a subsidiary of the acclaimed 17th Street Barbecue.

Sign up online by 8 a.m. the morning of the webinar at ilsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/32703.

Another session, “Retail Financial Basics: Margin and Inventory” is Tuesday, June 2, from 10 to 11 a.m.