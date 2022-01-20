SIU offers first community glassblowing class and more

Here’s your chance to try something really special – glassblowing. Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Conference and Scheduling Services is offering two public sessions of “Introduction to Glassblowing Intensive.”

Participants in the four-week class will use traditional glassblowing techniques and develop their skills under the expert tutelage of Jackson Hawkins, an assistant professor of practice in glass in the School of Art and Design.

Sign up now

Registration is underway for the two class sections. Each of the sessions consists of eight class meetings.

Session 1 is Feb. 1-24 while the second session is March 22-April 14. Classes will meet in Pulliam Hall, Industrial Wing, Room 109, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

SIU is committed to protecting the community, so all participants must follow current campus and state pandemic safety protocols and wear masks. In addition, class sizes are limited so organizers recommend early registration.

Additional details and signup is available online. Registration by credit card is also available by calling 618-536-7751.

Much more available

Conference and Scheduling Services coordinators say this is the first time this class has been offered and they hope it is the beginning of a series of unique new programs and offerings for the community.

The wide variety of special programs and classes already available includes:

Continuing Education Courses – for high school students, teachers and community members.

Community Listeners Permit Program – a special program that opens SIU classrooms to the community, giving people a chance to participate in regular university courses. The non-credit courses are offered for a nominal fee as space is available.

Speaking and Listening in English as a Second Language – to help participants learn the English language.

Sign Language Interpreter Courses – to enable people to learn sign language from home.

Find all of the details about these programs and others offered at SIU on the Conference and Scheduling Services website. For additional information, email conferenceservices@siu.edu or call 618-536-7751.