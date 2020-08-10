SIU outlines more details for fall ahead of student move-in days beginning Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University Carbondale Chancellor Austin Lane and about 20 members of his leadership cabinet provided an in-depth look at what life will look like on the Carbondale campus when students return beginning Wednesday.

During a virtual two-hour forum Friday afternoon, the chancellor, along with several vice chancellors, deans and directors, outlined plans for move-in days, enforcing mask requirements, encouraging social distancing, deep cleaning, testing and contact tracing, and isolating students who test positive for COVID-19.

SIU welcomes back students this week as COVID-19 continues its rapid spread throughout the region. The state has listed Jackson County at a warning level for each of the past two weeks because of its high per-capita rate of infection, and high testing positivity rate. Much of the spread has been attributed to young people in their teens and 20s. Carbondale Community High School and Carbondale Elementary District 95 have both opted to start school this month fully remotely, citing escalating cases. But SIU is moving forward with a plan to offer a mix of online, hybrid and in-person classes, as are area community colleges and some K-12 schools.