SIU outlines more details for fall ahead of student move-in days beginning Wednesday

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University Carbondale Chancellor Austin Lane and about 20 members of his leadership cabinet provided an in-depth look at what life will look like on the Carbondale campus when students return beginning Wednesday.
During a virtual two-hour forum Friday afternoon, the chancellor, along with several vice chancellors, deans and directors, outlined plans for move-in days, enforcing mask requirements, encouraging social distancing, deep cleaning, testing and contact tracing, and isolating students who test positive for COVID-19.
SIU welcomes back students this week as COVID-19 continues its rapid spread throughout the region. The state has listed Jackson County at a warning level for each of the past two weeks because of its high per-capita rate of infection, and high testing positivity rate. Much of the spread has been attributed to young people in their teens and 20s. Carbondale Community High School and Carbondale Elementary District 95 have both opted to start school this month fully remotely, citing escalating cases. But SIU is moving forward with a plan to offer a mix of online, hybrid and in-person classes, as are area community colleges and some K-12 schools.
Lane said it will be a “very different, but a very exciting fall semester.” The university hopes to offer students some semblance of normalcy as they enter college for the first time or continue their degree pursuit. That said, safety is the university’s “No. 1 priority,” Lane said. Though officials were upbeat about the upcoming semester, Lane also acknowledged that it is kicking off in a cloud of uncertainty. Despite the nearly 250 years of combined experience in the leadership cabinet, no one has ever led a university amid a pandemic. “I will tell you none of us have the absolute answers to any of this,” he said, not at SIU or elsewhere.
Roughly two-thirds of class offerings will have at least some in-person component, according to a breakdown provided by Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Meera Komarraju.
Komarraju said that about 33% of classes will be offered fully face-to-face, and another 31% will be offered in a hybrid format where students meet on campus on limited days and also attend lectures or do other work remotely. Nearly 37% of classes will be offered fully online.
Move-in days will look different
Move-in days, an annual rite of passage for freshmen, will look a little different this year. Students with even-numbered dorm rooms will move in first, on Wednesday, followed by students in odd-numbered rooms on Thursday, explained Lori Stettler, vice chancellor for student affairs.
Move-in times are also staggered. Students traveling to the university within three hours will move in between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., and those more than three hours away from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
This year, there will be no volunteers standing by to greet students with a Saluki welcome and help carry in their belongings, as is typical. This is intended to limit the number of people touching students’ items and inside the dorms. Further, the university is asking that no more than two family members accompany each student.
Mask mandates
During the semester, faculty, staff and students will need to wear masks at almost all times indoors on campus, and outdoors where social distancing isn’t possible, said Ben Newman, SIU’s director of public safety and chief of police. The requirement will also extend to anyone in a university vehicle or on university business. “This is for your safety and the safety of others,” Newman said.
There are a few exceptions to the indoor mask requirement, such as when employees are alone in an enclosed office, when students are seated at their table in a dining hall and eating, or while one is actively engaged in exercise at the SIU Rec Center. Newman said that SIU is taking the state mask mandate and local city ordinance requiring masks seriously. Violators, he said, may be reported to the SIU Police.
The university is also in the process of updating its Student Code of Conduct to reflect rules specific to the pandemic. The code acts as a contract between all students and the university, outlining behaviors they are expected to adhere to on campus. Stettler said that a refusal to wear a mask will be a violation of the updated code, which could lead to serious educational sanctions for repeat offenders. (The Southern has sought a copy of the new language, but spokeswoman Rae Goldsmith said Friday it is still in the final approval stages).
Social distancing
There will be staff on campus to help students, but no more than 50% of people assigned to a particular area will physically report to work at any one time. Others will work remotely. Reduced maximum occupancy thresholds for common rooms and break rooms are posted throughout the university, Newman noted. Partitions have been placed at reception areas and between work spaces where it’s not possible to move them 6 feet apart. Classes that have more than 50 students were automatically transitioned to online-only offerings. Classrooms have been limited to about 20% of their typical occupancy.
At this time, all campus facilities are limited to campus-sponsored events; external groups may not rent or use them. Any proposed campus-sponsored events must meet the guidelines of the state’s Restore Illinois plan, and have an approved safety plan in place.
Cleaning and disinfecting
The university is placing a special emphasis on cleaning and disinfecting. In a routine academic year, custodians do most of their work in the evenings. But this year, there will be additional custodial staff working day shifts, said Judy Marshall, vice chancellor for administration and finance. They will focus on disinfecting high-touch surfaces and high-traffic common areas, including restrooms.
All water fountains are roped off with the exception of those that have bottle fillers, which have been added in numerous buildings where they were not previously. A gallon pump jug of “Saluki Sanitizer,” mass produced by the Fermentation Science Institute on campus, has been placed at the entrance of most doors.
Across campus, air and heating systems have been upgraded to allow for a higher level of filtration.
Testing and contact tracing
According to Newman, the police chief, SIU is encouraging students to get tested for COVID-19 before moving to Carbondale to start or resume classes, or to self-quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival. Though, neither are mandated.
Jerry Kruse, dean and provost of the SIU School of Medicine and CEO of SIU Medicine, said there is limited data to suggest that prescreening students prior to them moving onto campus is effective. Kruse said it may also backfire if students use a negative test to falsely assume it’s safe for them to engage in risky behaviors, such as getting together in large numbers without masks. He said that the most effective tools to slow the spread are wearing masks, avoiding indoor gatherings where people are not wearing masks, and rapid turnaround on testing and contact tracing when there is exposure.
Kruse said officials are investigating various types of emerging surveillance testing that would allow the university to quickly test individuals who are symptomatic, have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, or in cases where a large congregate outbreak setting has been identified. The University of Illinois plans to test all of its students and faculty twice weekly using a rapid saliva test developed internally by professors.
But that technology is not yet federally approved for broader use. SIU does not plan to routinely test students and staff, in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. But Kruse said SIU has been in close contact with the University of Illinois about its test.
Meanwhile, students who are symptomatic can obtain testing at Student Health Services free of cost. Other students who want to test can do so by contacting their private health care provider or Southern Illinois Healthcare’s COVID-19 hotline. Bart Hagston, Jackson County Health Department administrator, said his office will take the lead on contact tracing when positive cases are identified, working closely with SIU. Positive individuals are placed in isolation in accordance with CDC guidelines, Hagston said. Close contacts who may have been exposed to an individual who tested positive will be contacted, and likely asked to quarantine for 14 days even if they have no symptoms.
Hagston said the SIU Department of Public Safety will be notified of anyone affiliated with SIU who tests positive, allowing the university to assist with contact tracing and to help ensure compliance with isolation or quarantine orders.
“If there were to be a potential outbreak situation on campus, and many individuals needed tested at once, a linkage between the university and Southern Illinois Healthcare has been established to deploy mobile testing elements, which could then lead to further isolation and quarantine as needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Hagston said.
According to Stettler, vice chancellor for student affairs, the university has set aside 48 housing units for students who contract COVID-19 and need to isolate. In those cases, numerous staff will be assigned to ensure students' medical, food, academic and other needs are met, she said.
A positive note
Chancellor Lane ended the two-hour forum acknowledging that these are “tough times,” and the many mixed emotions that exist around SIU’s return. But he also expressed optimism for the days ahead.
“We’ll try to have some semester here in the fall that we think is going to be as successful as we make it," he said. "We’ll do it in a way that’s safe. We’ll do it in a way that’s respectful of everyone's emotions, and, again, we’ll try and beat this together.”
More information about SIU’s fall 2020 plan and Saluki Safety plan can be found online, at siu.edu.
618-351-5079
On Twitter: @MollyParkerSI
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.