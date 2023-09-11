With the first light of dawn peeking over the top of Saluki Stadium on Monday, hundreds of people paid tribute to the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks by climbing the stadium’s stairs 110 times, once for each floor of the World Trade Center towers.

Air Force Lt. Col. Jessica Dwyer, commander of the Air Force ROTC unit at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, said the event was a fitting way to commemorate victims, which included civilians, first responders and members of the military who died as a result of the 9/11 attacks.

“There were first responders and firefighters who were running toward the devastation while encouraging everybody else to escape it; they are who we are trying to honor today,” she explained.

Participants fanned out across the bleachers at the stadium, climbing up and down the stairs in each aisle of the seating areas. The goal was to make that roundtrip 110 times. Those making the climbs included Air Force and Army ROTC cadets, SIU student athletes, military veterans, police officers and firefighters, some wearing complete turn-out gear including oxygen tanks – adding as much as 100 lbs. to their load.

Carbondale Township Firefighter John Needham was one of them.

“I’ve been in the fire service for 20 years now and I want to do something in remembrance of the fallen firefighters of that day,” Needham said. “I was in eighth grade when this happened and that's kind of what drove me to pursue this career.”

Choking back emotion, Needham said he chose to wear his full turnout gear out of respect for the 343 firefighters who died during their response to the attacks.

“If I’m going to do it, I might as well do it the way they did,” he said.

Dwyer said she was thrilled with the number of SIU students – most of whom were not even alive in 2001 – who turned out for the event.

“It’s inspiring to see so many young people here who weren’t even alive to experience and understand the chaos and the unknown, the uncertainty, that was happening in this country 22 years ago,” she said. “I want them to understand how important it is and how grateful we all should be for the freedom that we have and those who are firefighters, first responders and service members who make sure that we preserve that freedom.”

Dwyer added that there was comradery and a spirit of unity among those taking part in what she hopes will become an annual event.

“This is something that can really bring the community together, which is really what happened on 9/12,” Dwyer added. “The day after 9/11 our nation just came together. We want to help us be united as a community, as a nation and a global society.”

Remembering 9/11 in photos