SIU plans Diversity Week events

Meet and greet, dance performance launches celebration

Noting last year’s inaugural celebration was completely virtual, organizers are excited this year’s Diversity Week features a mix of in-person activities and online and hybrid events.

Chancellor Austin Lane kicks off Diversity Week as he and a variety of guest speakers share their visions for diversity, equity and inclusion at SIU during a campus meet and greet from 3 to 4:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 30.

Participants will also be able to check out the assorted tables and booths, meet with representatives of SIU student organizations, units and departments as well as campus and community organizations while learning about resources and efforts to create a more inclusive environment.

Then, the celebration moves to Shryock Auditorium for the Infinite Flow Dance performance at 6 p.m. Infinite Flow, an award-winning inclusive dance company established by Marisa Hamamoto, features dancers with and without disabilities. The group’s mission is to promote inclusion, dismantle biases, help people learn about themselves and bring everyone together through their dance experience.

Promoting justice, designing change