SIU plans to start spring semester in person, but with COVID tests for all.

As some Illinois universities plan to begin the spring semester remotely, Southern Illinois University Carbondale will start the term Jan. 10 in-person, but with mandatory COVID-19 testing.

In an email to the campus community late Wednesday, SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane said the University will require testing of all students, faculty and staff, even for those fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The directive requires faculty, instructors and staff to complete an on-campus COVID test with 48 hours of returning to campus.

For many who are to report to work on Jan. 3 following the university’s administrative closure for the holidays, it means a COVID test must be completed by Jan. 5.

Students who live in campus residence halls must have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of returning to campus or be tested on campus by Jan. 11. Those who do not live on the Carbondale campus are to be tested at SIU by Jan. 11. Those who are not fully vaccinated must continue to be tested weekly.

Lane’s email indicated the policy stems from a nation uptick in COVID-19 cases. Illinois State University and the University of Illinois at Chicago announced earlier that the first two weeks of both schools’ spring semesters would be held remotely, with all courses delivered remotely, with a return to on-campus learning set for Jan. 24.

The University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign will deliver one week of online teaching to begin the semester starting Jan. 18.

SIU reports 77% of students and 84% of all employees are fully vaccinated. A vaccine booster clinic is set for Jan. 19-20 on campus.

On Friday, Dec. 17, The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 59,312 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide in Illinois since December 10, 2021. The number is an increase of almost 10,000 cases from the previous week. About 5% of those tested for COVID-19 Dec. 10-16 were positive for the Coronavirus.

Spring semester classes at SIU are scheduled to begin Jan. 10.

