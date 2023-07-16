With the emergence of remote work, more Americans than ever before are able to choose where to live and in what many are calling “The Big Sort.” Politics appear to be playing a factor in where people are choosing to reside.

Across the country, Americans are “self-segregating” at a rapid pace – those with politically conservative views are moving to states deemed to be more conservative, while people with more liberal leaning views are flocking to places with a larger percentage of like-minded individuals. It is a rather recent trend and is leading to a greater polarization of the nation.

Southern Illinois University Carbondale political scientist Kenneth Mulligan said Americans are choosing to live around others who think the same way they do.

“Potential advantages include enjoying a community where your neighbors and the laws reflect your values while also avoiding the aggravation of having to tolerate people and laws you might think are unconscionable. Voting with your feet is a time-honored reflection of American freedom and democracy,” he said.

John Shaw, director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at SIU, said as the political parties have become more deeply affiliated with several political issues, so-called “culture wars” have become a point of division.

“I think that people still move to places based on what I'll call the fundamentals – schools, family, and proximity to work. But I think what you believe to be the political orientation of the community is probably more of a factor than it's been in recent American history. And I think in the last decade, this kind of inclination has accelerated,” Shaw said.

He said a few of the most prominent divisions among Americans – stances on topics such as abortion and gun rights, for example, are playing a major role.

“I do think that those might be a factor when people are thinking about what community they want to live in or what state they want to live in,” he explained. "I think that could have a factor in what, you know, people's decision to, to move to one state or another."

Mulligan said that the trend of moving based upon politics has grown over recent years and it seems to only increase the political divide.

“Citizens and voters are sorting themselves out politically, but it can lead to people living in their ‘silos’ politically and engaging in these spirals of ideology in ways that lead to even more polarization,” he said.

Shaw added that decisions as to where to live now include the political makeup of communities.

“I still think there are paramount issues that people consider – job opportunities, family, recreational resources, schools and those sorts of things – but I do think more people are at least thinking about the political complexion of the community. It may not be the overriding, central issue, but it is more of an issue than it was a generation ago,” he said.

Shaw said in some cases these same factors may play a role within the state or even in areas of a region. He added that he hopes is that the trend will change and that politics will become less divided.

“I’m hoping that at some point in the not too distant future, our politics becomes less highly-charged and that we actually start focusing more of our energy into having a political system that delivers tangible benefits to people – a functional governance rather than government as a vehicle to advance ‘wedge’ issues and attack each other,” he said.

