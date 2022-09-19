SIU presents posthumous degree to Chicago Fire captain

Officials from Southern Illinois University Carbondale awarded a posthumous degree to a Chicago firefighter Friday during a special ceremony at the Chicago Fire Academy.

SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane, SIU System President Dan Mahony and SIU College of Health and Human Sciences Dean Robert Morgan presented the diploma to family members of Chicago Fire Department Capt. Ronald Regan Jr., who was a semester away from earning a bachelor’s degree in public safety management from SIU. He died Dec. 19, 2021 from COVID-19. Regan was 58.

Colleagues said Regan was a respected firefighter, dedicated to both his family and the department.

“Ron was not just a firefighter or captain, he was a friend,” Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said. “He did so much for everybody else. He never thought about himself.”

Regan started his career in the Chicago Park District, where he built successful swim teams. He later moved on to the Chicago Fire Department Academy, from which he graduated in 1996. He began his career at Truck 40. Over the years, he rose through the ranks of firefighter, engineer, lieutenant, and captain.

“Faculty members who knew Ron say he was very outgoing and full of life,” Lane said. “We hope this diploma will provide his family and friends with a measure of comfort. Ron embodied both the spirit of a firefighter and the spirit of a Saluki. His commitment to bravery, along with the vision, tenacity, curiosity, and compassion of Saluki, form a remarkable combination worthy of celebration and remembrance.”

Nance-Holt said Regan was driven to complete his SIU degree.

“Ron is definitely gone too soon,” she said. “He was so very special. He wanted this degree so much. I know he’s watching us today with a smile.”

