SIU President: Carbondale chancellor search proceeding despite unusual circumstances due to virus

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University plans to proceed with plans to hire a chancellor for the Carbondale campus despite the unusual circumstances related to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to system President Dan Mahony.
For the past two months, a search committee has been reviewing application materials and screening candidates, and has recently made a selection of finalists. "You will be hearing about them and their campus visits on Thursday," Mahony wrote in a letter to the SIU community on Tuesday afternoon.
Mahony said that the coronavirus pandemic will limit large face-to-face participation in campus interviews of finalists. Typically, chancellor candidates meet with various public interest groups on campus to introduce themselves and answer questions before a decision is made.
"It’s just not business as usual, but we must move ahead with the search because it is in the long-term interest of the university community," Mahony said. "The campus needs permanent leadership, as soon as possible, and delaying the search could result in us losing some of our strong candidates."
Mahony said that Search Advisory Committee Chair Marc Morris is working diligently to figure out ways to engage the campus community in the broadest way possible. Although fewer people will be able to attend the face-to-face meetings, the committee will make it possible to participate remotely, he said.
The public forums will be streamed live and posted on the webpage for the search: https://chancellor.siu.edu/search/. He encouraged people to view them and complete the survey afterward. "We need to consider your views of the finalists in the final decision," he said.
SIU Carbondale spokeswoman Rae Goldsmith noted in an email that this is a fluid situation and subject to further changes. In February, SIU Board of Trustees Chair Phil Gilbert told The Southern that he hoped for the board to hire a new permanent chancellor at its April meeting. Given the extenuating circumstances, there is not currently a timeline for hiring, Goldsmith said.
The chosen candidate will replace Interim Chancellor John Dunn, who took over in December 2018 after the untimely death of Chancellor Carlo Montemagno.
