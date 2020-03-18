SIU President: Carbondale chancellor search proceeding despite unusual circumstances due to virus

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University plans to proceed with plans to hire a chancellor for the Carbondale campus despite the unusual circumstances related to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to system President Dan Mahony.

For the past two months, a search committee has been reviewing application materials and screening candidates, and has recently made a selection of finalists. "You will be hearing about them and their campus visits on Thursday," Mahony wrote in a letter to the SIU community on Tuesday afternoon.

Mahony said that the coronavirus pandemic will limit large face-to-face participation in campus interviews of finalists. Typically, chancellor candidates meet with various public interest groups on campus to introduce themselves and answer questions before a decision is made.

"It’s just not business as usual, but we must move ahead with the search because it is in the long-term interest of the university community," Mahony said. "The campus needs permanent leadership, as soon as possible, and delaying the search could result in us losing some of our strong candidates."