SIU president hopeful Carbondale campus heading toward 'upward swing' in enrollment

"That was a good sign that we didn’t lose those students,” Lane said.

Mahony did not address the overall dip in Carbondale's enrollment this year — there are 10,378 current students, compared with 10,779 in spring 2020, according to the numbers released by the university. This represents a decline of 3.7% overall.

Lane previously said that spring enrollment is traditionally significantly lower than the fall due to December graduation. About 870 students graduated in December 2020. Fall 2020 enrollment was 11,366, according to a previous university news release.

Lane also spoke to the board about new strategic partners the Carbondale campus is making in the community. He pointed to Carbondale Elementary School District 95 Superintendent Daniel Booth as an example. Lane said he plans to plant seeds early with elementary school students that SIU is the place to be.

“Make sure they sort of grow up with us,” Lane said. This means putting some SIU faculty and staff volunteer hours into working with the school district and its students.