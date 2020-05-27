SIU president picks Austin Lane as Carbondale chancellor

Mahony, Gilbert and School of Accountancy Chair Marc Morris, who headed the search committee, said that the details of Lane’s controversial exit from Texas Southern, where he had worked since 2016, were well-known to all parties and thoroughly vetted.

Mahony said that it’s not uncommon for leaders of public institutions to get crossways with their boards. He said that his understanding of the situation is that a lot of accusations were made, but that there was “virtually no evidence of any wrongdoing, or anything that would concern us.”

“In fact, what really came out, particularly as we started talking with people at Texas Southern and around the country, was that Austin — Dr. Lane — is seen as a person with very high integrity, quite the opposite of someone we would be concerned about,” Mahony said.

Lane was among three finalists for the job announced by the university in early April. The other two were Susan Stapleton, special assistant to the provost at Western Michigan University, and Lamar University President Kenneth Evans. The three participated in the interview process virtually because of COVID-19. Evans later withdrew his candidacy.