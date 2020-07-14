SIU president praises Trump administration's decision to rescind rule on foreign students

SIU is reopening campus and welcoming back students next month for the start of the fall semester, meaning that most international students likely could have met the federal government’s requirement for taking at least one in-person class, at least initially. SIU plans to offer a mix of in-person, online and hybrid courses.

But Mahony told reporters last week that he was concerned with how the rule could affect international students if SIU had to suddenly switch to an online-only format in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak.

SIU hosts a sizable population of international students. Last spring, about 1,200 students from foreign countries were enrolled in classes between the Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses and the School of Medicine.

“Over the majority of the life of our system, international students have provided an incredible richness that has added to both the academic and the cultural success of our campuses, state and nation,” Mahony said. “Now was not the time to close our doors to those who contribute both academically and economically to our communities. We appreciate the efforts of all our elected officials who joined us in this effort.”

With the policy rescinded, ICE will revert to a directive from March that suspended typical limits around online education for foreign students.