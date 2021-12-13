SIU President to head minority athletic advisement group

Southern Illinois University system President Dan Mahony has been named chairman of a group of university leaders to provide guidance, insight and support to the Minority Opportunities Athletic Association, a group working to promote equity in minority employment through college athletics.

Mahony and four other academic leaders representing the two primary intercollegiate athletic governing bodies – the NCAA and National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics – will work closely with the MOAA through June 2023.

\Also named to the body is Neeli Bendapudi of the University of Louisville, Mark Lombardi from Maryville University, Felecia Nave or Alcorn State University and Michael Sorrell of Paul Quinn College. The five comprise the organization’s presidents and chancellors leadership group.

"This group of presidents is needed now more than ever to address issues of diversity, equity and inclusion impacting college athletics", said MOAA President Ed Scott, director of athletics at Morgan State University.

The presidents and chancellors leadership group is charged with assisting the MOAA in developing a shared focus on initiatives to enhance educational opportunities involving intercollegiate athletics operations, sharing information on trends in higher education and potential impact to intercollegiate athletics, developing strategies to promote diversity in athletic search processes from a presidential perspective, and sharing best practices for enhancing diversity in a constantly evolving intercollegiate athletic environment, according to a press release from the organization. minority

"I am honored to be asked to lead the initial group and am pleased to have these outstanding presidents joining me in this work," Mahony said. "We all look forward to working with the MOAA leadership to explore ways we can advance diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in intercollegiate athletics at all levels."

