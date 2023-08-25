Carbondale is a long way from the West Coast where Matt Williams grew up and from the Broadway and theater districts of New York City and he likes it that way. Yet, he also has made it his mission to help his students get to either locale if they desire.

As a tenure track assistant professor of theater and dance, Williams uses his experience as an actor and choreographer to teach a wide range of classes in performing arts – and he loves what he does and where he does it.

“I have a lot of things to do here. The main things I teach are acting, dance and movement and I’m also responsible for supervising the stage management emphasis in our major,” Williams, who has been on the SIU faculty since 2021 said. “I also direct and choreograph some of our main stage productions.”

Unlike many of his students, Williams said he didn’t get the “theater bug” until the end of his teen years. A self-described introvert, he said his first role was in a community theater production of "Oklahoma!"

“I played Will Parker and from that moment on, I was just super hooked. I felt like I really had something that I was called to and that really gave me motivation and excitement. It was great,” he said. “It gave me a place to belong and have meaning.”

His experience led him to audition for – and be accepted into – the highly-regarded Pacific Conservatory of the Performing Arts, a two-year professional actor-training program. Not only did he learn acting, blocking, signing and dance, but he also was introduced to some of the classic Hollywood musicals and the hook was set even more securely. The dance program at the University of California – Irvine followed, where he continued to expand his craft as a cast member in a number of musicals.

Making a career move to New York, Williams soon landed the role of Coyote in the Cole Porter musical “Red Hot and Blue” at one of the country’s top regional theaters.

“Somehow I got this role without anything professional on my resume,” Williams recalled. “I was working at this regional theater just north of New York City with performers from Broadway and off-Broadway productions.”

Through this role and others, he made the decision to become a choreographer, working more than a decade designing dance and movement for shows of all sorts, even spending eight years as the “Big Piano” choreographer for the FAO Schwartz toy store in New York City.

So why pursue a career change to teach instead of being on the stage? He said he has found he has a real knack not just for teaching, but also for directing – something his current role allows him to do.

“Teaching come naturally for a choreographer. It’s what you do,” he explained, adding that choosing academia was a family-led decision he made with his wife, Jennifer, a dancer in her own right, having danced with the New York City Ballet for 18 years. A man of immense faith, he added that he felt called to Carbondale.

“I was a finalist at three or four different institutions. Coming here was providence because it is the perfect fit and the perfect situation for my family. I feel really useful here and that I’m really feeling a need,” he said. “I am truly passionate about this and I love this job.”

He added that his family – previously housed in a small apartment in New York, loves the region and its people. He also works to connect with his students.

“I try to communicate with students in the best way I can how great theater is and how exciting it can be,” he explained. “It really boils down to what does it feel like to create something? There is this huge gift that God has given us – the feeling of creation. It’s an incredible feeling.”

Williams said he is grateful and excited to work with theater students and wants to build the SIU program.

“I want to make this School of Theater and Dance thrive and grow and become one of the leading programs in the Midwest,” he said.

