SIU professor remembers fallen smokejumper as 'a leader'

Groninger remembered graduate of Zion-Benton Township High School located near the northeastern tip of Illinois, as an outstanding student. Hart was a member the Saluki Fire Dawgs a registered student organization that participates in prescribed burns and other forest maintenance activities. He graduated cum laude from the university.

“He was always very enthusiastic about things he was doing and was always very engaged. He was a leader,” Groninger said.

Smokejumpers are firefighters who parachute into remote areas in an effort to contain wildfires fires before they grow out of control, often removing brush and other fuel sources in the line of the fire. The U.S. Forest Service reports that Hart suffered multiple injuries after a hard landing. He was airlifted to a hospital in El Paso, Texas. The Forest Service is investigating the accident.

Hart was remembered at a memorial service Saturday in Cody, Wyoming, where he had made his home with his wife Michelle. His flag-draped casket was carried by a Forest Service honor guard. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon and U.S. Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen both spoke, as did his mother.