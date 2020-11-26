SIU professor researches how to perfect pumpkins

CARBONDALE — On a greenhouse shelf near Alan Walters’ vegetable laboratory sits a pile of pumpkins that exhibits a variety of orange hues, textures and sizes that have been cataloged, not carved or made into pies. Walters, a professor of vegetable science and breeding at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, will tell you these days pumpkins are a lot more than a doorstep ornament to celebrate Halloween.

This summer alone, up until the late October harvest, Walters, along with SIU staff and students at the Horticulture Research Farm, managed nearly 3 acres of pumpkins and garnered about $50,000 in fresh grant money to research how to better grow the crop.

When it comes to pumpkin, the state of Illinois is smashing the rest of the country. At 420 million pounds in 2019, Illinois produced nearly four times the amount of pumpkins as the second most productive state (California), according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Most of the canned pumpkin (a different variety than the glossy ones turned into scary faces) also comes from Illinois, which proudly calls pumpkin the official state pie.

The gross value of the pumpkin industry is about $200 million in Illinois. Pumpkins and horseradish, the other vegetable Walters focuses on, are two of the most important specialty crops grown in Illinois.