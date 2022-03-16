SIU professor says fight for voting rights continues

The fight to ensure the freedom to vote in elections, especially for African Americans, continues, according to a Southern Illinois University Carbondale professor.

Linda Baker, a faculty member with SIU’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute, told a virtual audience Tuesday evening that even though constitutional amendments and federal laws designed to ensure voters’ rights, minorities often face obstacles in casting ballots.

Baker was the presenter for a “Community Conversation” on voting rights presented by the Carbondale branch of the NAACP and the Carbondale Public Library.

She explained that the 14th amendment granted African Americans citizenship rights, but those rights did not necessarily translate into the ability for black individuals to vote. The 15th amendment, ratified in 1870, further allowed citizens to vote, but, she said, some states found ways to circumvent that constitutional requirement and prevent blacks from voting. These included measures including polling taxes and literacy tests.

She said intimidation also was common as was one of the original cases of what has become known as a “grandfather clause.”

“Individuals had to show that they had a grandfather before them that voted in order to vote. This clause caused many to stay away because it was impossible for descendants of slaves to have ancestors that voted,” she explained.

The 1965 Voting Rights Act, signed into law by

She said that many of these unfair practices continued to be debated for years following the passage of the 15th amendment, leading to more legislation in the mid-1960s.

President Lyndon Johnson, brought to light measures which prevented or discouraged blacks from voting.

“The act was a huge victory and a triumph for freedom,” she said. “However the fight still continues.”

She said legislation now under Congressional consideration continues the efforts to insure equal access to the ballot box. Among these proposals is the John Lewis Voting Rights Act which is designed to restore and revitalize the original Voting Rights Act. She said the act would “set national standards to protect the freedom to vote” and would “counter election sabotage and partisanship.”

Baker explained that the act would ensure early voting as well as weekend and holiday voting. It also would provide standards for mail-in voting.

The bill, which was passed in the House of Representatives in August is now under consideration in the Senate. She admitted the some aspects of the legislation such as voter identification requirements or waivers are controversial. Additionally, portions which deal with mail-in voting, district gerrymandering and campaign finance reform also face resistance.

“There are many organizations and groups that are fighting fiercely to protect the right to vote and to make sure that landmark legislation passed in 1965 does not go away,” she said.

With many of the changes, she said, the challenge is asking those who have benefitted from the current laws to change them.

“That takes a lot of courage and a lot of determination,” she said.

She also addressed the idea of term limits.

“I think the best form of government term limits are voting individuals getting out and exercising their right to vote.

