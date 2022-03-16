SIU professor says fight for voting rights continues

The fight to ensure the freedom to vote in elections, especially for African Americans, continues, according to a Southern Illinois University Carbondale professor.
Linda Baker, a faculty member with SIU’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute, told a virtual audience Tuesday evening that even though constitutional amendments and federal laws designed to ensure voters’ rights, minorities often face obstacles in casting ballots.
Baker was the presenter for a “Community Conversation” on voting rights presented by the Carbondale branch of the NAACP and the Carbondale Public Library.
She explained that the 14th amendment granted African Americans citizenship rights, but those rights did not necessarily translate into the ability for black individuals to vote. The 15th amendment, ratified in 1870, further allowed citizens to vote, but, she said, some states found ways to circumvent that constitutional requirement and prevent blacks from voting. These included measures including polling taxes and literacy tests.
She said intimidation also was common as was one of the original cases of what has become known as a “grandfather clause.”
“Individuals had to show that they had a grandfather before them that voted in order to vote. This clause caused many to stay away because it was impossible for descendants of slaves to have ancestors that voted,” she explained.
The 1965 Voting Rights Act, signed into law by
She said that many of these unfair practices continued to be debated for years following the passage of the 15th amendment, leading to more legislation in the mid-1960s.
President Lyndon Johnson, brought to light measures which prevented or discouraged blacks from voting.
“The act was a huge victory and a triumph for freedom,” she said. “However the fight still continues.”
She said legislation now under Congressional consideration continues the efforts to insure equal access to the ballot box. Among these proposals is the John Lewis Voting Rights Act which is designed to restore and revitalize the original Voting Rights Act. She said the act would “set national standards to protect the freedom to vote” and would “counter election sabotage and partisanship.”
Baker explained that the act would ensure early voting as well as weekend and holiday voting. It also would provide standards for mail-in voting.
The bill, which was passed in the House of Representatives in August is now under consideration in the Senate. She admitted the some aspects of the legislation such as voter identification requirements or waivers are controversial. Additionally, portions which deal with mail-in voting, district gerrymandering and campaign finance reform also face resistance.
“There are many organizations and groups that are fighting fiercely to protect the right to vote and to make sure that landmark legislation passed in 1965 does not go away,” she said.
With many of the changes, she said, the challenge is asking those who have benefitted from the current laws to change them.
“That takes a lot of courage and a lot of determination,” she said.
She also addressed the idea of term limits.
“I think the best form of government term limits are voting individuals getting out and exercising their right to vote.
1 of 25
Social Seen: NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet
Henry O’Neal of Virginia Beach, Virginia with Steffanie Bezruni of Champaign and Brendan Kelly of Swansea
Members and supporters of the Carbondale chapter of the NAACP gathered on Sunday, October 14, 2018 at Carbondale Civic Center to support the group’s 41st annual Freedom Fund banquet. A keynote address was given by U.S. Senator and retired Attorney General Roland Burris. ‘Defeat Hate VOTE’ was the theme of this year’s event. The Freedom Fund supports the NAACP housed at Eurma C. Hayes Center, provides scholarships and supports other worthy causes.
1 of 25
Social Seen: NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet
Henry O’Neal of Virginia Beach, Virginia with Steffanie Bezruni of Champaign and Brendan Kelly of Swansea
photos by RHONDA M. MAY
Social Seen: NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet
Corene McDaniel of Carbondale
photos by RHONDA M. MAY
Social Seen: NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet
Tyler Gravitt of Carbondale
photos by RHONDA M. MAY
Social Seen: NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet
Barbara Wooley Dewalt and Louise Woods, both of Carbondale
photos by RHONDA M. MAY
Social Seen: NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet
Kevin Kendrick of Atlanta, Georgia and Jeff Jones of Detroit, Michigan
photos by RHONDA M. MAY
Social Seen: NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet
Dr. Kathleen Curphy, Countenance Anderson, Tiffiney Ryan and Dr. Peggy Bradford, all of Shawnee Community College
photos by RHONDA M. MAY
Social Seen: NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet
Darrell Bryant and Jeff Franklin, both of Carbondale
photos by RHONDA M. MAY
Social Seen: NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet
Matt and Christy Solverson of Carbondale
photos by RHONDA M. MAY
Social Seen: NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet
Todd Bryson, Bethany Peppers and Brione Lockett
photos by RHONDA M. MAY
Social Seen: NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet
Pepper Holder of Carbondale
photos by RHONDA M. MAY
Social Seen: NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet
Lee Hughes, Robin Freeman and Van Ikner, all of Carbondale
photos by RHONDA M. MAY
Social Seen: NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet
Desna and Russell McElveen of Carbondale
photos by RHONDA M. MAY
Social Seen: NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet
Jay Abdul Basir of Chicago and Aliya Wilson of State College, Pennsylvania
photos by RHONDA M. MAY
Social Seen: NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet
Gina Einig of Makanda
photos by RHONDA M. MAY
Social Seen: NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet
Illinois State Rep. Natalie Phelps Finnie of Elizabethtown
photos by RHONDA M. MAY
Social Seen: NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet
Dr. Carl Flowers of Carbondale with Steven Gear of Kankakee and Toussaint Mitchell of Naperville
photos by RHONDA M. MAY
Social Seen: NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet
Nevaeh and Ashley Wright of Carbondale
photos by RHONDA M. MAY
Social Seen: NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet
Ginger Rye of Carbondale with keynote speaker Roland Burris and Dora Weaver of Carbondale
photos by RHONDA M. MAY
Social Seen: NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet
Carolyn Synder and Dr. Carl Flowers, both of Carbondale
photos by RHONDA M. MAY
Social Seen: NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet
Dr. Ella Lacey of Carbondale
photos by RHONDA M. MAY
Social Seen: NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet
Linda Flowers and Diane Hood, both of Carbondale
photos by RHONDA M. MAY
Social Seen: NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet
Glenn Poshard of Murphysboro, Sam Goldman of Carbondale and Karl Maple of Elkville
photos by RHONDA M. MAY
Social Seen: NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet
Rev. K. Donnell Wilson of Carbondale
photos by RHONDA M. MAY
Social Seen: NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet
Rick Bryant and Illinois State Rep. Terri Bryant of Murphysboro
DENVER — Majorities of Americans in both major parties think voting rules in their states are appropriate and support a voter identification law, but Democrats are increasingly worried about progress in voting rights for Black Americans.
Linda Baker, professor at the Southern Illinois University Carbondale Paul Simon Public Policy Institute, makes a point during her virtual presentation on voting rights during a Community Conversation presented by the Carbondale NAACP and the Carbondale Public Library Tuesday.