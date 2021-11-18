SIU provides additional $3.7 million in emergency funds to students

SIU gave out an additional $3.7 million in emergency funds to students in need this week as part of the university's Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

This is on top of $8 million distributed to students earlier this fall, according to a release from the university. Students originally had received $500 to $1,500, depending on their financial needs and the additional awards ranged from $300 to $600 and were automatically distributed to students based on need.

“We know that these are challenging times, and we will continue to do all we can to assist our students as they pursue their education,” SIU spokesperson Kim Rendfeld said. “At the beginning of the academic year, we invited students to apply for about $12 million in HEERF funds. We dispersed about $8 million to the roughly 8,300 students who applied. We decided the best use of the remaining funds is to continue to support our students and increase their awards.”

More than 3,900 students who qualify for Pell Grants each received a total of $2,100. About 4,400 other students each received a total of $800, according to the release.

Additional campus support

On Thursday, Chancellor Austin Lane also released a statement to to campus explaining the university's position and actions they've taken in light of receiving a resolution from the Undergraduate Student Government on Oct. 27. The resolution addressed several issues, including mental health care and the tragic losses that occurred this fall that may have impacted students and their success in the classroom.

"As part of our commitment to shared governance, which means constituency groups advise our leadership on university decisions, the university’s first step was to listen to all who are affected, including the USG, which serves as a voice for undergraduate students. Over the last three weeks, the remaining constituency groups met to discuss USG’s resolution. The Graduate and Professional Student Council (GPSC), Graduate Assistants United (GAU), and Graduate Council favored it. The Faculty Senate, the Faculty Association, and Non-Tenure Track Faculty Association did not support it."

To immediately address student concerns, the university canceled classes last Friday, Nov. 12, and created Salukis Care Day. SIU has provided free mental health counseling to all students who express a financial need since the pandemic began, while clarifying to students that counseling is available to all, including through the Counselor on Duty program available seven days a week.

Lane said the university is working diligently to fill three open psychologist positions and one mental health coordinator position at Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) to increase the number of providers and has partnerships with Centerstone and other licensed therapists in the community.

He said SIU is also conducting a mental health survey, and will conduct a data-informed study to evaluate and better understand the needs of students living on campus.

He said university and student leaders met this week and discussed options to address the academic concerns mentioned in the USG resolution.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.