SIU raises more than $1 million in 4th annual Day of Giving

“The immediate totals include gifts made online,” she said. “The numbers will grow as we count gifts made in person, by phone and by mail in the days ahead.”

The Day of Giving includes a friendly competition for traveling trophies recognizing academic and non-academic units raising the most funds or attracting the most individual gifts.

The College of Liberal Arts received more than $197,960, making it the academic unit that that raised the most funds. The School of Medicine had the highest number of individual gifts for an academic unit at 285. Among non-academic programs, Saluki Athletics received the most in total donations at $139,301. The Balancing Education, Experience and Reality (BEER) Scholarship supported by the Carbondale ‘80s & 90s Facebook group received 815 individual gifts, earning the trophy for most gifts raised by a non-academic unit.

The BEER Scholarship was recognized last year for its effort on SIU Day of Giving, which allowed the scholarship to become endowed, meaning it will be awarded every year by the university in perpetuity.

“Every gift of any size makes a difference,” Goldsmith said. “The Day of Giving demonstrates the power of community and philanthropy.”