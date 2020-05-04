SIU receives more than $18 million in federal economic stimulus funds

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University has been awarded about $18.5 million in federal economic stimulus funds, at least half of which will go directly to students on the Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses.

The Carbondale campus was allocated about $8.9 million, and the Edwardsville campus about $9.7 million from the stimulus plan President Donald Trump signed into law in late March known as the CARES Act.

Students will receive funding in the form of emergency grants, said SIU Carbondale spokeswoman Rae Goldsmith. The additional funding will be utilized for institutional purposes related to expenses incurred responding to the global pandemic.

On Friday, SIU sent emails to students who qualify for emergency grants with instructions on how to apply.

The $2 trillion economic stimulus plan that President Donald Trump signed into law in March included a Higher Education Relief Fund, which directs money to institutions to distribute to students whose lives have been disrupted by the pandemic. Many students are “facing financial challenges and struggling to make ends meet,” the U.S. Department of Education's website reads.

The act charged institutions of higher education with determining how to distribute the grants.