SIU receives more than $18 million in federal economic stimulus funds

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University has been awarded about $18.5 million in federal economic stimulus funds, at least half of which will go directly to students on the Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses.
The Carbondale campus was allocated about $8.9 million, and the Edwardsville campus about $9.7 million from the stimulus plan President Donald Trump signed into law in late March known as the CARES Act.
Students will receive funding in the form of emergency grants, said SIU Carbondale spokeswoman Rae Goldsmith. The additional funding will be utilized for institutional purposes related to expenses incurred responding to the global pandemic.
On Friday, SIU sent emails to students who qualify for emergency grants with instructions on how to apply.
The $2 trillion economic stimulus plan that President Donald Trump signed into law in March included a Higher Education Relief Fund, which directs money to institutions to distribute to students whose lives have been disrupted by the pandemic. Many students are “facing financial challenges and struggling to make ends meet,” the U.S. Department of Education's website reads.
The act charged institutions of higher education with determining how to distribute the grants.
According to a post on SIU’s website, funds can be used toward the cost of attendance, food, housing, course materials, technology, health care, child care or similar expenses.
Some students have been prequalified based on information provided on their federal student aid forms. Others are also eligible to apply for funds. Funds are limited, and the university is encouraging interested students to apply immediately. The university is still deciding how to use the other half of the funds to cover some of its expenses associated with the pandemic disruption, Goldsmith said.
Additionally, students have collectively received millions of dollars in refunds because in-person classes were canceled and moved online. Speaking at last week's board meeting, SIU President Dan Mahony said that $10 million was refunded to students in Carbondale, Edwardsville and Springfield for housing, food, parking and other fees.
The website with additional information about emergency grants is here: https://shc.siu.edu/coronavirus/cares-act.php.
