SIU recognizes October as LGBTQ History Month

CARBONDALE — “Be courageous. Be kind. Be you.” That’s the theme of Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s 2020 LGBTQ History Month celebration in October. A variety of special activities, many virtual or livestreamed, will mark the occasion.

The kickoff event, set for 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, will be an SIU System celebration. Guest speakers will include SIU President Daniel Mahony, SIU Carbondale Chancellor Austin A. Lane, SIU Edwardsville Chancellor Randy Pembrook, and Lizette Chevalier, associate provost for academic affairs at SIU Carbondale.

The kickoff will be available via Facebook livestream at facebook.com/SIULGBTQResourceCenter.

Next up on the schedule is a 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 online showing of the documentary “Stonewall Uprising,” which tells of the police raid on Stonewall Inn in June 1969. The raid of the popular gay bar in the Greenwich Village area of New York City resulted in almost a week of violent protests that marked a turning point in the gay civil rights movement.

Later in the month, the movie “Moonlight” will also be available online at 7 p.m. Oct. 20. This award-winning movie tells of a young black man coming of age in Miami, Florida, and exploring his identity, sexuality and other issues.