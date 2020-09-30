SIU recognizes October as LGBTQ History Month

CARBONDALE — “Be courageous. Be kind. Be you.” That’s the theme of Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s 2020 LGBTQ History Month celebration in October. A variety of special activities, many virtual or livestreamed, will mark the occasion.
The kickoff event, set for 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, will be an SIU System celebration. Guest speakers will include SIU President Daniel Mahony, SIU Carbondale Chancellor Austin A. Lane, SIU Edwardsville Chancellor Randy Pembrook, and Lizette Chevalier, associate provost for academic affairs at SIU Carbondale.
The kickoff will be available via Facebook livestream at facebook.com/SIULGBTQResourceCenter.
Next up on the schedule is a 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 online showing of the documentary “Stonewall Uprising,” which tells of the police raid on Stonewall Inn in June 1969. The raid of the popular gay bar in the Greenwich Village area of New York City resulted in almost a week of violent protests that marked a turning point in the gay civil rights movement.
Later in the month, the movie “Moonlight” will also be available online at 7 p.m. Oct. 20. This award-winning movie tells of a young black man coming of age in Miami, Florida, and exploring his identity, sexuality and other issues.
The Office of Diversity and Inclusion for the College of Business and Analytics is sponsoring the virtual event "Diversity in the Workplace: The Importance of LGBTQ+ Leadership Programs" at 4 p.m. on Oct. 8 to discuss improving diversity in leadership pipelines. It focuses on the award-winning Woolworths Group’s Proud Leadership program, its unique insights, and the inclusive workplace it provides across its various brands to support LGBTQ+ leaders. Pre-register online no later than Oct. 7 at http://evite.me/TdsrMMZyYT.
SIU’s Coming Out Day Instagram Challenge is slated for Oct. 11; use the hashtag #SIUComingOut to enter to win a DIY rainbow face mask kit.
Safe zone ally development training is set for Oct. 22 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. via Zoom. It’s a chance to learn to be more inclusive and develop skills to be better allies for LGBTQ people, both professionally and personally.
SIU students will be the focus of several events, including Clear the Closet, De-Stress and Doodles, LGBTQ+ Training and Power Up Queer Kickboxing. The Career Development Center gives students the chance to enhance their wardrobes for free from 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 8 during Clear the Closet. Three different sessions allow for social distancing.
Wellness and Health Promotions will present the relaxing interactive art and mindfulness workshop via Zoom from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 15. The focus of the LGBTQ Zoom training from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 is “Addressing Isms in Our Community” with the goal of helping participants better understand various forms of oppression so they can become better allies.
Find the complete schedule of LGBTQ History Month events and additional information on the Student Multicultural Resource Center website at smrc.siu.edu.
