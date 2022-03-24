SIU, Rend Lake College sign transfer agreement

Southern Illinois University Carbondale continues to expand the reach of the Saluki Step Ahead program, making transferring from community college to SIU baccalaureate programs easier. Wednesday, the university formally signed agreements with Rend Lake College and Kaskaskia College for participation in the program.

“This program helps Rend Lake College graduates successfully continue their academic journeys,” RLC President Terry Wilkerson said. “Rend Lake has always had a great relationship with several local four-year institutions, and this is one more way to help make the process of earning the next degree that much easier.”

The Saluki Step Ahead program allows community college graduates to complete bachelor’s degrees from SIU online and at a lower cost. The program currently pertains to students in accounting, business administration, criminology and criminal justice, health care management, psychology and radiologic sciences.

“Saluki Step Ahead provides a unique opportunity for students, especially for those who are place-bound or perhaps those with a family or a nine-to-five job, to do an online program over two years, finishing their bachelor’s degree while not disrupting their lives,” Josi Rawls, assistant director of undergraduate admissions at SIU told The Southern at an earlier signing ceremony.

SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane said the agreements give students a seamless transfer pathway.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Rend Lake and Kaskaskia colleges to provide another option for place-bound students in this region,” Lane said. “If these students cannot come to Carbondale to complete their education, we will bring the experience and resources of a doctoral research university to them. This agreement fits well with our strategic plan and its pillars that address partnerships and student success.”

With Wednesday’s signings, SIU has entered Saluki Step Ahead agreements with 16 community colleges in Illinois and Missouri including John A. Logan College and Shawnee Community College in Southern Illinois. More partnerships are planned.

The program also provides students in the program with annual $4,000 scholarships for their third and fourth year of studies. Representatives of SIU said the goal is for these students to earn their degrees for less than $25,000.

