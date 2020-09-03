SIU reporting 31 active COVID-19 cases as officials work to enhance testing efforts

Students who are symptomatic are encouraged to get tested at SIU’s Student Health Center.

Any member of the public, including SIU students, whether or not they are showing symptoms, can also call Southern Illinois Healthcare’s COVID-19 hotline to schedule an appointment for testing at a drive-thru location in Marion or Carbondale.

Because testing volumes are generally lower on Wednesdays and Thursdays, SIH has informed SIU employees, faculty and staff that those are good days to request an appointment for non-urgent testing needs. However, an appointment can be made any day the drive-through sites are open. People may have to wait in longer lines on other days. No one pays out-of-pocket for a drive-thru COVID-19 test. SIH bills insurance for those who have it, and waives any additional costs. For the uninsured, there's a program in Illinois that helps fund the costs of the test, said SIH spokeswoman Rosslind Rice.

SIU, SIH and the health department are also developing further plans to enhance testing capacity for the SIU community that will be announced at a later date.